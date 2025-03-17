MNRK Heavy

01. The Bullet That Missed

02. Deathwalk

03. What Remains

04. Wishful Thinking

05. Side Effects

06. Criminal

07. Enough Is Enough

08. Zero To None

09. Knife For The Butcher

10. Overkill

POP EVIL came up the old-fashioned way: playing shows throughout their local Michigan community and building a fanbase one listener at a time. This was the mid-to-late 2000s, before bands broke big on YouTube and streaming. POP EVIL simply had that raw, real rock 'n' roll work ethic that helped them make the jump to the big leagues. In 2008, the band released their major-label debut, "Lipstick on the Mirror", via Universal Republic, and they've been a staple on rock radio ever since.

POP EVIL's music has always echoed their hard-fought musical journey. It's simple but poignant guitar-driven rock with a strong edge and lots of attitude. On their latest album, 2025's "What Remains", POP EVIL serve up that same form of bread-and-butter hard rock.

The album, which marks POP EVIL's eighth, launches with "When Bullets Miss", a hard-charging nu-metal anthem that has Leigh Kakaty and company asking the audience if they're ready for what's next. It's a heavy, grinding song with a strong breakdown, all of which would make for a great workout or inspirational tune.

As the album continues, it becomes clear that "What Remains" is one of POP EVIL's heaviest collections. Songs such as "Deathwalk" and "Criminal" offer the band's traditional mix of heavy instrumentals with powerful, effect-laden vocals a la Kakaty. It's a modern sound but also fits well with the band's classic catalog, since its post-grunge vibe has been prevalent for decades.

At the heart of POP EVIL has always been their midtempo rockers, and while much of the album offers something heavier, they still have some more midtempo, melodic pieces, such as "Wishful Thinking" and "Side Effects". Elsewhere, the album's title track, "What Remains", mixes catchy, dance-worthy electronics with POP EVIL's hard guitars and an anthemic chorus. "Overkill", the album's closing track, is the only ballad on the set, but it's worth the honor, with its delicate backings and Kakaty singing about losing control, hitting rock bottom and, ultimately, coming back from that existence.

POP EVIL still sound like a band with a true love for the hard rock genre. Eight albums in, one would think it's easy to become complacent, but there's nothing about "What Remains" that sounds tired or routine. "What Remains" is truly an exciting piece of music, from front to back, proving that post-grunge and nu-metal can still sound fresh and exciting in 2025.