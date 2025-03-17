Watch: Pop Superstar DUA LIPA Covers AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' At Melbourne Stop Of 'Radical Optimism' Tour

Pop superstar Dua Lipa performed a cover of the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell" during her concert earlier tonight (Monday, March 17) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Lipa sang the song while standing at the end of the stage, surrounded by her band. Check out fan-filmed video below.

After completing the Australian leg of her "Radical Optimism" tour, Dua Lipa will head to New Zealand, Spain and France before launching a U.S. run with a two-night stint in Chicago beginning on September 5.

Dua is touring in support of her third studio album, "Radical Optimism", which was released May 3, 2024 via Warner Records. The album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the U.K. where it became the biggest album debut from a U.K. artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a U.K. female artist since 2021. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic's Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as "an album of nonstop ear candy," along with Variety, who declared it is "a joyous blast of pop savvy." Additionally, the New Yorker praised, "the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa," and Vogue raved it is "a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell."

Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified-platinum sophomore album "Future Nostalgia" became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The Grammy Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with "Levitating" earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian and was named one of the "Best Podcasts Of 2022" by Spotify. Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."

Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 Grammy nominations, with three wins for "Best Pop Vocal Album", "Best New Artist" and "Best Dance Recording". Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation "Barbie". Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 45 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 10 billion streams each on Spotify.