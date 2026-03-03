ROBIN BECK Announces New Album, 'Living Proof'

Acclaimed rock vocalist Robin Beck has announced her new studio album, "Living Proof", set for release on May 15, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

About the new album, Robin comments: "This album is a mosaic of sound — each track a distinct piece, a portrait of my life."

Robin celebrates the album's announcement with the release of its title track, which she co-wrote with James Christian and Tommy Denander.

Regarding the title track, she says: "'Living Proof' is my story — a song about a life lived, every stumble, every triumph. I'm still standing, still creating, and this road is one I'll never abandon."

With "Living Proof", Beck delivers one of the most confident, vibrant, and emotionally charged albums of her career — a powerful statement from an artist whose voice and presence continues to define melodic rock at the highest level. Bold, contemporary, and unmistakably timeless, "Living Proof" stands as exactly what its title suggests: proof that true class, passion, and authenticity never fade.

Anchored by the track "Never Gonna Let You Go", the album blends soaring melodies, modern production, and classic AOR sensibility, capturing Robin at her most expressive and commanding. Songs like "Love And Money" and "Trouble Or Nothing" showcase a perfect balance between polished hooks and emotional intensity, while tracks such as "What A Night" and "Karma" bring a vibrant, radio-ready edge without losing depth or substance.

Throughout the album, Beck's unmistakable voice — powerful yet nuanced, soulful yet razor-sharp — remains the focal point, supported by a carefully curated team of world-class musicians and songwriters. "Living Proof" features contributions from James Christian (HOUSE OF LORDS),Tommy Denander (RADIOACTIVE),Peppy Castro (BALANCE),Steve Bondy, Emil Theilhelm and Johan Kullberg, who collectively deliver a rich, cohesive musical landscape that moves effortlessly between melodic rock, modern AOR and subtle pop-rock influences.

Robin's 11th studio album, "Living Proof" was produced by James Christian and co-produced by Peppy Castro. The legendary Chris Lord-Alge mixed "Living Proof" and also mixed and co-produced "What A Night". Dennis Ward also played a key role, mixing the bulk of the album, making this record a true gem and a tour de force.

From the infectious energy of "Na Na" to the darker tones of "Voodoo" and "Don't Tempt Me", the standout "Never Gonna Let You Go" and the reflective closer "Let It Rain", "Living Proof" is a journey through strength, vulnerability, and resilience.

"Living Proof" is more than a new album — it is a celebration of artistic longevity, creative renewal, and fearless self-expression. Beck sounds inspired, empowered, and utterly compelling, reaffirming her status as one of the most distinctive and enduring voices in melodic rock.

"Living Proof" track listing:

01. Living Proof

02. Love And Money

03. Trouble Or Nothing

04. What A Night

05. Karma

06. Never Gonna Let You Go

07. Na Na

08. Voodoo

09. Don't Tempt Me

10. Let It Rain

Robin Beck live:

May 01 - Milan, Italy @ Frontiers Rock Fest

July 24 - Vienna, Austria @ Forever Young - Das 80er Festival

Album artwork by Nello Del'Omo

Photo credit: William Murray