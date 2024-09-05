GREEN DAY Frontman BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG's Side Project PINHEAD GUNPOWDER Announces New Album 'Unt'

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER, the band featuring GREEN DAY's Billie Joe Armstrong, Aaron Cometbus, GREEN DAY's longtime touring guitarist Jason White and Bill Schneider, will release a new LP, "Unt", on October 18 via 1-2-3-4 Go Records. The title track is available now.

"Unt" is 14 brand new songs recorded by Chris Dugan (GREEN DAY, WEEZER, IGGY POP, SAMIAM, SWINGIN' UTTERS) and mastered for all formats by Nick Townsend (CHEAP TRICK, BAD RELIGION, IRON MAIDEN) at Infrasonic Sound. This is PINHEAD GUNPOWDER's first new music since 2008's "West Side Highway" seven-inch single.

Aaron says: "PINHEAD GUNPOWDER started writing songs in 1990 and made our first seven-inch the following spring. Nearly every year since, we've met up to play. Some years we recorded — five albums and eleven EPs — and some years we played shows. But since 2010, we've been playing just for ourselves, something bands forget to do. Rather than 'writing for the new album' or rehearsing to get ready for tour, we went back to the basement every year. We lived in the house we'd built, remembering how we'd made the music for each other in the first place. We played all over the world — well, at least Oakland, Singapore and New York — but only for each other. We worked on the reissues of our back catalog, too, and found ourselves fonder of each other and more family-like than ever.

"A new record was only a matter of time, but between the members' other bands, projects, and families that was hard to find. When we finally did, we were all surprised. We think it's our best yet — our catchiest, most collaborative, and most poignant."

Track listing:

01. Unt

02. Difficult But Not Impossible

03. Scum Of The Earth

04. Oh My

05. Nothing Ever Happens

06. Draw It In

07. Shine

08. ¡Hola Canada!

09. Here Goes The Neighborhood

10. Mumbles

11. Green

12. Chowchilla

13. Trash TV

14. Song For Myself