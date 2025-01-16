GREEN DAY, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS And More To Perform At 'FireAid' Benefit Concerts

Bringing together some of the top names in music and entertainment, both Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will host FireAid on Thursday, January 30, to raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California. This one-night-only event will start at 6 p.m. PT. It will feature performances by Billie Eilish and Finneas, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, Gracie Abrams, GREEN DAY, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and performing together for the first time, Dave Matthews and John Mayer. Additional artists, special guests, and lineups for each venue will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for both concerts go on-sale starting Wednesday, January 22 at noon PT through Ticketmaster.

Event partners joining FireAid include American Express, Intuit and UBS.

Fans across the globe will be able to make contributions to the cause, as FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on "LIFE with John Mayer", Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 U.S. markets. iHeartRadio will serve as the national audio partner to FireAid, using its more than 860 radio stations, its digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

Contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact. All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries, as the Los Angeles Clippers will be covering the millions in expenses associated with the event.

The FireAid benefit concert is being produced by Shelli, Irving and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

For donations, media credentials, and concert information, please visit FireAidLA.org.