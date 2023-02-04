GREEN DAY's BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG Sings MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Live Wire' At THE COVERUPS Concert In Walnut Creek (Video)

THE COVERUPS, the side project of GREEN DAY's Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, performed this past Thursday (February 2) at the Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek, California. Video of the concert can be seen below.

Started in 2018 as a way to play cover songs, the group, which also features GREEN DAY touring guitarist Jason White, the band's audio engineer Chris Dugan, and guitar and bass tech/tour manager Bill Schneider, performed renditions of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Live Wire" and CHEAP TRICK's "Surrender" during its set.

THE COVERUPS' live shows have also been known to include covers of David Bowie, NIRVANA, RAMONES, THE CURE, THE HEARTBREAKERS and the MISFITS.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their 1994 breakout album "Dookie", which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "the most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing."

In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot" which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than seven million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". Mojo declared, "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

Released in 2020, GREEN DAY's thirteenth studio album "Father Of All Motherfuckers" (Reprise/Warner Records) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart and No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "GREEN DAY's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim."

⚡️The Cover Ups ⚡️ Posted by 107.7 The Bone on Friday, February 3, 2023

The Cover Ups #billiejoearmstrong #retrojunkiebar Posted by Retro Junkie on Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Cover Ups #billiejoearmstrong #TheCoverUps #walnutcreek #retrojunkiebar Posted by Retro Junkie on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Last night with The Cover Ups🤘 Posted by 107.7 The Bone on Friday, February 3, 2023

📸

via retrojunkiebar stories

Feb 2, 2023 | Retro Junkie Bar, Walnut Creek, CA

#TheCoverups #BillieJoeArmstrong #JasonWhite #BillSchneider #ChrisDugan #Greg Schneider Posted by Green Day LIVE on Tour on Saturday, February 4, 2023

via g4scott

About last night. Billy Joe from Green Day performed @retrojunkiebar as The Cover Ups. It was effen awesome.... Posted by Green Day LIVE on Tour on Saturday, February 4, 2023