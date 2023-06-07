GREG HOWE To Launch 'Lost And Found' North American Tour Next Month

Legendary guitarist Greg Howe will kick off his North American tour "Lost And Found" this July. The trek will feature tracks from his upcoming studio album, in addition to many of his classic fan favorites.

The 2023 touring band features renowned bassist Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani) and drummer Joel Taylor (Al DiMeola, Allan Holdsworth) joining Howe on guitar.

"Lost And Found" marks Howe's eleventh solo album and follows his 2017 "Wheelhouse" release, which was voted No. 6 of the top 20 best guitar albums of the decade by Guitar World magazine.

Howe says: "Man, I'm so looking forward to taking this amazing lineup on the road this summer to connect with, as well as perform live for all those who've enjoyed and supported my music over the years, making possible my ability to maintain a long and blessed career as a recording artist. I'm also excited about a new instructional content-based web site that's close to being launch ready as well as an ebook (with downloadable audio examples) focusing on my approach to guitar soloing and music in general."

Tour dates:

July 26 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

July 27 - Guitars Under the Stars 2023 - Lebanon, OR

July 30 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

July 31 - Wow Hall - Eugene, OR

Aug. 1 - The Dip - Redding, CA

Aug. 2 - Yoshi's Oakland - Oakland, CA

Aug. 3 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

Aug. 4 - The Baked Potato - Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 5 - The Baked Potato - Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 6 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 10 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

Aug. 11 - Dosey Doe Big Barn - The Woodlands, TX

Aug. 12 - The Sanctuary Music & Events - Mckinney, TX

Aug. 13 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN

Aug. 14 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug. 16 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

Aug. 17 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

Aug. 18 - Iridium - New York, NY

Aug. 19 - Iridium - New York, NY

Aug. 22 - Lovin' Cup, Rochester, NY

Aug. 23 - Brass Monkey - Nepean, Canada

Aug. 24 - The Rockpile - Toronto, Canada

Aug. 25 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

Aug. 26 - Reggie's Music Joint - Chicago, IL

Aug. 27 - Mojo's BoneYard Sports Bar & Grille - Evansville, IN

Aug. 31 – Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

Throughout Howe's long career, he has developed a solid reputation as a technical innovator, particularly for his "hammer-on from nowhere" technique, legato runs, unusual time signatures, and linear tapping approach. His self-titled debut album "Greg Howe" is ranked as one of the top 10 best shred albums of all time by Guitar World magazine.

Greg has also played key roles in numerous collaborative recording and touring projects along the way, partnering with the likes of world-renowned musicians such as Dennis Chambers, Victor Wooten, Billy Sheehan, Jordan Rudess, Eddie Jobson, Tony Levin, Marco Minnemann, Richie Kotzen, Dave Weckl and Tetsuo Sakurai, to name a few. In 2018, Howe recorded all the guitar work for the Grammy-nominated album "Protocol IV" by legendary drummer Simon Phillips, which also featured Ernest Tibbs (bass) and Dennis Hamm (keyboards).

In addition to his personal recording career as an artist, Greg also made a name for himself as a stellar sideman and touring session musician with some of the biggest pop artists of all time such as Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, NSYNC, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera and others.

A year ago, Greg announced the passing of his longtime manager and fiancée Cassandra after a battle with stage four breast cancer.

Two months earlier, Howe canceled his 2022 North American tour in order to care for Cassandra.

Currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada (having previously lived in Easton, Pennsylvania until around 2006),Howe continues to work as a session musician and producer, as well as providing online guitar lessons through his official web site.