GRETA VAN FLEET Announces 'Starcatcher' World Tour

In celebration of their much-anticipated third studio album "Starcatcher" — due July 21 on Lava/Republic/EMI — Grammy-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET is set to kick off its "Starcatcher" world tour on July 24 in Nashville. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London's Wembley Arena and more; see below for a complete list of dates.

Tickets will be available for the Electric Tomb presale beginning Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local time in the U.S. and Europe. Additional presales in the U.S. and Europe will be available throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

The "Starcatcher" world tour will include support from special guests KALEO, SURF CURSE, BLACK HONEY and, in the U.K. and Ireland, MT. JOY.

"Starcatcher"'s first single "Meeting The Master" is out now to extensive critical acclaim; Consequence rave that the song "[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work," while Louder/Classic Rock note that "'Meeting The Master' is softer and prettier than its predecessors, tapping into LED ZEPPELIN's folky, forest nymph-y side, building to a grand climax with the same startling confidence that's driven their music so far."

"Starcatcher" was written and recorded by the band — lead singer Josh Kizska, guitarist Jake Kizska, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner — alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

"We didn't really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual," Jake says. "If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians."

Throughout the 10-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. "We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe," says Wagner. "We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."

GRETA VAN FLEET took multiple concepts from critically acclaimed second album "The Battle At Garden's Gate" and brought them into "Starcatcher", although Sam's take on the new record's big ideas hint instead at new beginnings.

"When I imagine the world of 'Starcatcher', I think of the cosmos," he says. "It makes me ask a lot of questions, like 'Where did we come from?' or 'What are we doing here?' But it's also questions like, 'What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?'"

GRETA VAN FLEET is best known for its renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour, holding a special energy between them and their devoted fans. With "Starcatcher" the band aims to capture that energy in the recording studio.

Most recently, the band performed at the inaugural Lollapalooza Mumbai and completed an extensive U.S. arena tour in March. GRETA VAN FLEET will return to the road next month for previously announced festival shows in Atlanta and Memphis, with further shows to come.

"Starcatcher" follows GRETA VAN FLEET's album "The Battle At Garden's Gate", released in 2021 to extensive chart and critical success. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. It was a Top 10 album in the U.K. and a major hit around the world.

GRETA VAN FLEET's debut LP, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", was released in 2018 to countless accolades including No. 1 Billboard Rock Album and Top 3 on the Billboard 200. Their "From The Fires" EP, released in 2017, won "Best Rock Album" at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, GRETA VAN FLEET consists of three brothers — vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka — as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents and sold over 3.5 million records worldwide.

GRETA VAN FLEET tour dates:

May 5-7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

May 5-7 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

Jul. 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Jul. 27 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Jul. 28 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Jul. 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Aug. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*

Aug. 04 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Aug. 05 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

Aug. 08 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena*

Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

Sep. 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center†

Sep. 06 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena†

Sep. 08 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena†

Sep. 11 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena†

Sep. 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden†

Sep. 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden†

Sep. 16-17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

Sep. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center†

Sep. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

Sep. 23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

Nov. 06 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle^

Nov. 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^

Nov. 09 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^

Nov. 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National^

Nov. 14 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley^

Nov. 16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

Nov. 19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

Nov. 20 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

Nov. 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum+

Nov. 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith+

Nov. 30 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena+

Dec. 03 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club+

Dec. 04 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center+

Dec. 06 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno+

Sep. 20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

Sep. 27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

* with KALEO

† with SURF CURSE

^ with MT. JOY

+ with BLACK HONEY

~ as part of "Metallica: M72" world tour

Photo credit: Neil Krug