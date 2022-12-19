GRETA VAN FLEET Is Putting Finishing Touches On Third Album

GRETA VAN FLEET is putting the finishing touches on its third full-length album.

The Grammy-winning Michigan rockers, who are now based in Nashville, offered an update on the follow-up to 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate" in a "black carpet" interview with Consequence ahead of the band's appearance at METALLICA's "Helping Hands" benefit concert.

"We are wrapping it up as we speak," drummer Danny Wagner said. "It's nearing completion, and we're very excited about it. Bassist Sam Kiszka added: "It's conceptually going back to almost the days in the garage, with the raw energy of the sound. But expanding on that, because we're the best musicians we've ever been."

Three months ago, Kiszka told Consequence's "Kyle Meredith With…" podcast about GRETA VAN FLEET's upcoming effort: "It's like the whole concept of going back almost to the roots of what we did, kind of bringing our heads back to that garage time. And not spending all this time making it perfect. But just capturing what's going on and … making it exciting and raw and energetic."

Earlier in the year, GRETA VAN FLEET guitarist Jake Kiszka told InForum that the band's next LP will be another musical step forward.

"The path we've taken hasn't been intentional; it's an organic path of its own," he said. "The next will be one of the most powerful records we've ever done."

Last month, GRETA VAN FLEET postponed four more concerts in order to allow frontman Josh Kiszka more time to recover from a ruptured eardrum. The scrapped shows in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento came just weeks after the rockers announced the postponements of concerts in Hollywood, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida.

GRETA VAN FLEET kicked off its "Dreams In Gold" tour in Michigan in March.

Brothers Josh, Jake and Sam formed GRETA VAN FLEET in 2012 and released their debut album five years later. In 2019 they were nominated for four Grammys, winning "Best Rock Album" for "From The Fires", which included the hits "Black Smoke Rising" and "Highway Tune".

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" was released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.