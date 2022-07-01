GRETA VAN FLEET Pulls Out Of Belgium's ROCK WERCHTER Festival After Positive COVID-19 Test

GRETA VAN FLEET has been forced to cancel its performance tonight (Friday, July 1) at the Rock Werchter festival in Werchter, Belgium after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, GRETA VAN FLEET released the following statement via social media: "To our beautiful fans in Belgium, Unfortunately a member of the band has tested positive for COVID and we will not be able to perform at Rock Werchter tonight. We are absolutely gutted to have made it through our entire European tour and not be able to play this last show. We will do our best to make it back to your remarkable country soon. With Love, Josh, Jake, Sam, and Daniel".

GRETA VAN FLEET supported METALLICA on February 25 in Las Vegas and recently announced two additional dates with the California metal giants.

Back in March, GRETA VAN FLEET announced new arena shows for this fall. Kicking off August 16 in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, the band will make stops in 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

GRETA VAN FLEET will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on its fall tour, including THE PRETTY RECKLESS, HOUNDMOUTH, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, FRUIT BATS, Robert Finley, CROWN LANDS and Hannah Wicklund.

The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275,000 in sales, with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.