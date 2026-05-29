GRETA VAN FLEET Releases New Single And Music Video 'Play Your Games'

Following their electrifying and intimate underplay performance at New York City's legendary Bowery Ballroom earlier this week, Grammy Award-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET officially returns today with an explosive new single and music video, "Play Your Games" — the first taste of what signals a powerful new age for the band.

Recorded and co-produced in Tennessee by the band alongside acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo (Fiona Apple, TURNSTILE, Sheryl Crow),"Play Your Games" captures GRETA VAN FLEET at their most raw, irreverent and instinctive. Inspired by one of their oldest demos from the band's revisited archives, the track channels the spirit of their earliest days — loud, fearless and untamed.

Written by the band, "Play Your Games" leads the charge with swagger, chaos and sharp-edged charm, feeling like a nod to the band's formative years performing in small clubs in their hometown of Frankenmuth, Michigan. Guitarist Jake Kiszka explains. "It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment."

Accompanied by an official music video produced and directed by Moonbase, the visual further expands the band's evolving world, marking GRETA VAN FLEET's first new music since stepping away from the limelight, offering fans an exciting glimpse into where they are headed next.

The release arrives just days after the band stunned fans and critics with a sweat-drenched, sold-out underplay show at Bowery Ballroom, reigniting anticipation around their return and reminding audiences why GRETA VAN FLEET remain one of rock music's most compelling live forces. Vocalist Josh Kiszka shares, "to take the stage again and share new music feels profoundly emotional and exciting. To see people singing and celebrating in this moment is a reminder of the power of music, and there's so much more to come."

Prior to the Bowery Ballroom concert, GRETA VAN FLEET — brothers Josh (vocals),Jake (guitar) and Sam Kiszka (bass, keyboards) and Daniel Wagner (drums) — hadn't played a live show since September 2024. In the meantime, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner played on "The Dreamin' Kind", the 2026 album from Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. Jake Kiszka appeared in last year's Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" as a guitarist in a band in a New Jersey club. Meanwhile MIRADOR, the band founded by Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin from IDA MAE, recently released a new EP, "The Gathering At Badon Hill".

GRETA VAN FLEET's most recent album was 2023's "Starcatcher".

Since emerging from Michigan and exploding on to the global stage, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of the defining rock bands of their generation: a group equally embraced by lifelong rock purists and a younger audience rediscovering the power, freedom, and spectacle of the genre. Their ascent has been marked by platinum-selling records, Grammy wins, huge international arena and stadium tours, and a reputation for delivering live performances with the kind of musicianship and emotional release that plays into the history books and cultural mythology of the legendary bands before them.

In an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and disposable culture, GRETA VAN FLEET continue to stand apart as a band committed to the timeless ideals, transcendence, theatricality, musicianship, rebellion, and human connection that comes hand in hand with rock and roll.

Photo credit: Lewis Evans