GRETA VAN FLEET Shares 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'

Grammy-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET has shared "The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)". The reimagined version of the song, off the group's Grammy-nominated third studio album, was performed and filmed at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee. The video, directed by Steven Lester, is the first in a series of songs, including "Meeting The Master", "The Falling Sky", "Sacred The Thread" and "Farewell For Now" tracked by the band at the studio, which they will release on a weekly basis.

GRETA VAN FLEET is nominated this year for "Best Rock Album" for "Starcatcher" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The band took home its first Grammy in 2019, winning "Best Rock Album" for their EP "From The Fires" and has been nominated for four Grammys overall.

Recently, GRETA VAN FLEET announced the extension of its "Starcatcher" world tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the U.S. this year. The 2024 leg kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. The "Starcatcher" world tour supports the band's critically acclaimed album "Starcatcher", which was released on July 21, 2023 via Lava/Republic Records and debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Rock/Alternative Albums charts.

GRETA VAN FLEET lead singer Josh Kiszka states: "'Starcatcher' is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike, 'Starcatcher' captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

"Starcatcher" was written and recorded by the band — Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner — alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.