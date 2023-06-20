GRETA VAN FLEET Singer JOSH KISZKA Publicly Comes Out As Member Of LGBTQ Community

GRETA VAN FLEET singer Josh Kiszka publicly came out on Tuesday, saying that he's been "in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years."

In a statement posted on his Instagram, Josh wrote: "Where I've settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

"These issues are especially close to my heart as I've been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it's important to me to share publicly.

"Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause. Here are some organizations doing great work:

"The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.

"The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

The Tennessee Senate recently passed SB 1440, a bill that attempts to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Tennesseans by codifying "sex" as "a person's immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth and evidence of a person's biological sex" throughout state code.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization — this bill also makes LGBTQ+ people more susceptible to discrimination by defining sex in a way that prevents LGBTQ+ Tennesseans from being covered by state nondiscrimination laws. It will have a disproportionate impact on transgender people.

In March, Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed a bill that will prevent transgender youth from accessing age-appropriate, best practice medical care. The governor also signed the country’s first ban on some drag performances in one of our country's legendary music capitals — restricting artists' freedom of expression and ability to entertain and perform.

Since 2015, Tennessee has enacted 14 anti-LGBTQ+ laws, more than any other state in the country. It has passed novel legislation, like the business bathroom sign law and the drag ban, and been part of every trend in anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent years: Tennessee has banned transgender students from playing school sports three times; forbidden students from using the correct bathroom at school; allowed government contractors providing child welfare services to discriminate with taxpayer dollars; regulated the ability of transgender youth to access age-appropriate gender affirming care, and several others.