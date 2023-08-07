GRETA VAN FLEET's New Album 'Starcatcher' Debuts At No. 1 Across Multiple BILLBOARD Charts

"Starcatcher", the new album from Grammy-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET, is out now to extensive critical acclaim on Lava/Republic Records. The record made its debut at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and is No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it is charting internationally in Germany (No. 2),Switzerland (No. 2),Belgium (No. 4),Austria (No. 6),the Netherlands (No. 7),the U.K. (No. 8),Italy (No. 18) and Canada (No. 19). "Starcatcher" is the band's second top 10 album, following 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate".

Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states: "'Starcatcher' is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike 'Starcatcher' captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

"Starcatcher" is written and recorded by the band — Josh, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner — alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness.

"We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe," says Wagner. "We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."

Additionally, several vinyl variants are available including an exclusive black glitter vinyl. The band is also offering a red glitter vinyl, exclusive to Target, as well as an opaque vinyl available at select record stores across the country.

The band is currently on the road for their extensive "Starcatcher" world tour. The trek, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London's OVO Arena Wembley and more. The "Starcatcher" world tour includes support from special guests Teddy Swims, SURF CURSE and MT. JOY. Of the live show the Dallas Observer raves, "they put on a fantastic, high-energy, old-fashioned rock and roll show. It's nice to see a new generation being able to experience that for themselves." Nashville.com adds, "the big stage with duel catwalks, complemented by stunning pyrotechnics, created an electrifying atmosphere and some very happy fans."

GRETA VAN FLEET will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

The band took multiple concepts from critically acclaimed sophomore album "The Battle At Garden's Gate" and brought them into "Starcatcher", although Sam's take on the new record's big ideas hint instead at new beginnings.

"When I imagine the world of 'Starcatcher', I think of the cosmos," he says. "It makes me ask a lot of questions, like 'Where did we come from?' or 'What are we doing here?' But it's also questions like, 'What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?'"

Formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, GRETA VAN FLEET consists of three brothers as well as Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as "Saturday Night Live", "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Photo credit: Neil Krug