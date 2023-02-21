GUNS N' ROSES Announce 2023 World Tour

GUNS N' ROSES return to the road on a massive 2023 world tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

Tickets will be available starting with the band's Nightrain presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition GUNS N' ROSES VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental "We're F'N Back!" tour in 2021 — which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, their now-legendary "Not In This Lifetime…" tour (2016-2019) stands out as the "third-highest grossing tour of all time."

Expanding their influence across culture, GUNS N' ROSES also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.

GUNS N' ROSES 2023 tour dates:

Jun. 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

Jun. 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Jun. 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Jun. 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Jun. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

Jun. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

Jun. 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

Jul. 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

Jul. 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

Jul. 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

Jul. 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

Jul. 13 - Paris, France - La Defense

Jul. 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

Jul. 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

Aug. 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sep. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Sep. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Sep. 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, GUNS N' ROSES are one of the biggest selling acts in history. With two No.1 albums and four Top 5 albums on the Billboard charts, the band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012 and are AMA, Billboard and MTV Award winners.

Their debut record, 1987's critically acclaimed "Appetite For Destruction", became the best-selling debut album of all time in the U.S., featuring Top 10 singles "Welcome To The Jungle", "Paradise City" and No. 1 iconic track "Sweet Child O' Mine".

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contains the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo by Katarina Benzova