GUNS N' ROSES Announce Support Acts For 2026 North American Tour

Powerhouse rock icons GUNS N' ROSES have announced the special guests joining them on their worldwide 2026 tour: THE BLACK CROWES, Ice Cube, PIERCE THE VEIL, PUBLIC ENEMY and BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA. Each act will join GUNS N' ROSES on select dates across the North American leg. Detailed support lineups by market are listed in the routing below.

Recently, GUNS N' ROSES announced their massive spring and summer 2026 world tour, which will see the band visit Mexico and Brazil before headlining major venues across Europe and returning to stadiums throughout the United States and Canada. The run includes a historic performance at Los Angeles's Rose Bowl, marking their first show at the venue in more than 30 years.

Tickets are available now at gunsnroses.com. In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2026 tour dates

May 5 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival*

July 23 - Raleigh, NC - Cater-Finley Stadium ^

July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

July 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

August 1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ^

August 5 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium ^

August 8 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

August 12 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium ^

August 16 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^

August 19 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater %

August 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium >

August 26 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium >

August 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place >

September 2 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium >

September 5 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl @

September 9 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field $

September 12 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena %

September 16 - San Antonio, TX Alamodome $

September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

* Festival appearance

% With support From BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA

> With support from THE BLACK CROWES

@ With support from Ice Cube

$ With support from PIERCE THE VEIL

^ With support from PUBLIC ENEMY

Earlier this month GUNS N' ROSES returned today with two brand new singles. Marking their first new music release since 2023, "Nothin'" and "Atlas" find the long-running band still at the height of their powers, showcasing two different sides of their personality. "Atlas" is GN'R in full surging rock mode, while "Nothin'" grows more introspective over floaty keys and an emotive guitar. Both songs are available via Interscope Records.

GUNS N' ROSES have steadily been releasing new material in recent years in conjunction with their sold-out tours across the globe. Following 2023's "The General" and "Perhaps", "Atlas" and "Nothin'" join as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GN'R's early catalogue. On December 12, "Nothin'" and "Atlas" will be available for pre-order on seven-inch vinyl, a GUNS N' ROSES store-exclusive cassette and a Japan-exclusive SHM-CD.

The tour announcement came days after GUNS N' ROSES released their deluxe "Live Era '87-'93" boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art. Though "Live Era" remains a document of GN'R in their younger days, the release couldn't be better timed: then and now, GN'R are one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet.

GUNS N' ROSES endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day.

Embedded in popular culture, GUNS N' ROSES' landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus "Appetite For Destruction" stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time." Following its release, GUNS N' ROSES shook the world with the one-two punch of the over seven-times-platinum "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", clinching the top two spots on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of "GN'R Lies" (five times platinum),"The Spaghetti Incident?" (platinum),"Greatest Hits" (five times platinum),and "Chinese Democracy" (over six million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify and in May 2024 were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame for their 1987 debut album, "Appetite For Destruction".

On the touring front, GUNS N' ROSES' legendary three-hour-plus shows encompass sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe. Their blockbuster 2024 world tour sold 1.3 million tickets around the world and marked the band's largest run to date. Consisting of acclaimed performances in stadiums and arenas alike, the tour included headlining festival dates at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park, while the North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio, California with AC/DC and METALLICA. GUNS N' ROSES' previous world tour, "Not In This Lifetime…", notably ranked as the "fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time", selling more than five million tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. The band's massive 2025 tour saw the powerhouse band hit stadiums and arenas in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America throughout the year.

GUNS N' ROSES are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards),Duff McKagan (bass),Slash (lead guitar),Dizzy Reed (keyboard),Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar),Isaac Carpenter (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).