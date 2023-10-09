GUNS N' ROSES Announce Two Performances At Iconic Hollywood Bowl

GUNS N' ROSES will return to Los Angeles this November to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl for the first time ever. This headlining two-night stint on November 1 and November 2 will also feature special guest five-time Grammy Award-winning 21st-century rock stalwarts THE BLACK KEYS. These shows will mark the first time the band has played L.A. since 2021 and also wrap up GUNS N' ROSES' U.S. tour. The band's 2023 global tour has been their largest run to date, consisting of headlining stadiums and arenas across Europe and North America, and will conclude with a headlining performance at Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico City on November 5.

Tickets will be available starting with a Nightrain presale and an American Express presale beginning on Tuesday, October 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

In conjunction with these Hollywood Bowl shows, GUNS N' ROSES has announced a partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF). A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will be donated to the organization, which supports park programs for under-served communities, seniors, and youth, including the development of environmental education programs. In addition to the donation, GUNS N' ROSES will be designing a special commemorative t-shirt with proceeds also going to LACPF. This limited-edition t-shirt will only be available at the Hollywood Bowl shows.

This two-night stand on Hollywood's most hallowed stage continues a triumphant California homecoming for the band that began over the weekend when they delivered a seismic set at the inaugural Power Trip festival in Indio, California. Over the course of their career, GUNS N' ROSES have left their mark up and down the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, The Troubadour, The Forum, BMO Stadium, Dodgers Stadium and at The Palladium a few blocks down the road. However, this will be the first time the band descends upon the Hollywood Hills' Hollywood Bowl. It is a full circle moment and the perfect way to cap off their recent North American tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup features classic-lineup members Axl Rose (vocals),Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (guitar),backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES played its new single, "Perhaps", live for the first time on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The song was officially released earlier that day — less than a week after the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era track was leaked on TouchTunes machines at bars and other locations.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Photo credit: GUNS N' ROSES / The Oriel Company