GUNS N' ROSES Announces Massive London Concert For June 2023

GUNS N' ROSES will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park for the very first time on Friday, June 30, 2023. One of America's most influential rock groups, featuring classic-lineup members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, is heading to London for the tenth anniversary of BST Hyde Park. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, GUNS N' ROSES are one of the biggest selling acts in history. With two No.1 albums and four Top 5 albums on the Billboard charts, the band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012 and are AMA, Billboard and MTV Award winners.

Their debut record, 1987's critically acclaimed "Appetite For Destruction", became the best-selling debut album of all time in the U.S., featuring Top 10 singles "Welcome To The Jungle", "Paradise City" and No. 1 iconic track "Sweet Child O' Mine". Bringing those colossal hits and the energy of 100 bands at once in their epic live shows, GUNS N' ROSES are currently touring in Australia before heading to London for American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

GUNS N' ROSES join previously announced BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND, BILLY JOEL, P!NK with special guest Gwen Stefani, TAKE THAT and BLACKPINK on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.

2022's BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music; the Rocketman himself Elton John performed as a part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, THE ROLLING STONES were reunited with Hyde Park for two incredible sellout nights, with an emotional and triumphant tribute to the late Charlie Watts. London's global star Adele brought it home for two shows with an incredible all female lineup. The Sunday vibes were offered up by Americana legends EAGLES and PEARL JAM provided two packed nights of rock and roll. Finally, one of Britain's best loved groups, DURAN DURAN, closed the final night with a day of singalong smash hits.

American Express cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10 a.m. GMT on Friday, December 2 to 9 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, December 7.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contains the two new songs the band released last year — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova