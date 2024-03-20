GUNS N' ROSES' 'Appetite For Destruction' Inducted To GRAMMY HALL OF FAME

GUNS N' ROSES' classic debut album, "Appetite For Destruction", is one of 10 recordings which were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame on Wednesday (March 20).

This year's additions include four albums and six singles that exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old. The inducted recordings will be honored at Grammy Museum's inaugural Grammy Hall Of Fame gala and concert presented by City National Bank on May 21, 2024 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles.

"We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

"The artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers who composed this year's inducted recordings are a reflection of the sheer talent and hard work that goes into creating such seminal music," says Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum. "It's a privilege to be able to welcome these new additions into our distinguished catalog and celebrate the recordings at our inaugural gala on May 21."

The 2024 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings range from the aforementioned "Appetite For Destruction" to Lauryn Hill's "Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill". Others include recordings by DE LA SOUL, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, Donna Summer, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, KID ORY'S CREOLE ORCHESTRA, DOOBIE BROTHERS and William Bell.

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts with final ratification by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 10 new titles, the Hall, now in its 50th year, currently totals 1,152 inducted recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

This year, the Grammy Hall Of Fame gala will be the first of what will become an annual event and includes a red carpet and VIP reception on the Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum followed by a one-of-a-kind concert at the NOVO Theater in downtown Los Angeles. It is produced by longtime executive producer of the Grammy Awards, Ken Ehrlich, along with Chantel Sausedo and Ron Basile, with musical direction by globally renowned producer and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes. Tickets and performers will be announced at a later date.

