GUNS N' ROSES Explain AXL ROSE's Onstage Meltdown In Buenos Aires

GUNS N' ROSES have issued a statement explaining singer Axl Rose's recent onstage meltdown.

During the opening song of the band's concert last Saturday (October 18) at Estadio Huracán in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Rose appeared to lose his temper, violently throwing his microphone at the drum kit, tearing off his leather jacket and storming off stage. At a later point in the show, which was part of GUNS N' ROSES' South American tour, Rose walked up the drum riser and kicked the bass drum, telling the crowd: "So, I'll just try and wing this". At the time, it was unclear whether Rose's frustration was directed at the sound onstage or if he was dissatisfied by Isaac Carpenter's performance behind the kit. The drummer joined GUNS N' ROSES earlier this year, replacing longtime member Frank Ferrer.

Now, GUNS N' ROSES have taken to social media to explain the incident. "During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl's in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix," the statement read. "The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter's playing, who is top notch and a great drummer."

Prior to joining GUNS N' ROSES, Carpenter was a member of GN'R bassist Duff McKagan's LOADED. Isaac's career also spans an impressive roster of acts, including live and studio work with AWOLNATION, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA, A PERFECT CIRCLE, THE EXIES, OURS and BLACK LAB, in addition to his large session film and TV roster. Carpenter made a name for himself by uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry.

Earlier this year, McKagan spoke about Carpenter's role in GUNS N' ROSES, comparing him to the band's previous drummers Ferrer, Steven Adler and Matt Sorum. "Isaac has got this ability to swing and groove that only a few drummers have," Duff said. "Steven had it as well, Steven Adler, and Matt is a great, solid drummer with amazing fills — and Matt's amazing. They're both amazing drummers. And Isaac somehow blends both of those two guys and adds his own thing. So he adds a new sort of excitement to the songs. And the groove and swing of the songs right now with Isaac is super impressive and super fun."

Axl's onstage meltdowns in the 1980s and 1990s were legendary. He famously took exception to an unauthorized photographer in the audience during a show in St. Louis in July 1991 and jumped into the crowd to stop the fan from filming the concert with a camcorder. Returning to the stage, he said: "Well, thanks to the lame-ass security, I'm going home." The show ended and the audience decided to riot. Rose was charged in the matter, but those charges were later dismissed.

GUNS N ROSES' current touring lineup consists of Rose, Carpenter, McKagan, guitarists Slash and Richard Fortus, and keyboardists Melissa Reese and Dizzy Reed.