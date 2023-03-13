GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Launches New Horror Production Company BERSERKERGANG

According to Variety, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash has launched a new horror production company.

BerserkerGang is a partnership between Slash and Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner; Rodrigo Gudiño of Rue Morgue magazine; and producer Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media.

In a statement issued to Variety, the 57-year-old musician said: "I've always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you.

"I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I'd like to see."

Slash, Raven and Rodrigo have already collaborated on the film "The Breach", which premiered at a couple of festivals in 2022 and will receive a commercial release later this year. The guitarist scored and executive-produced the movie, which was based on a book by Nick Cutter and adapted by Ian Weir.

"I've been hustling, you know, trying to produce movies, since the last one that I did, which was all the way back in 2013," Slash said in a 2022 episode of the MovieMaker podcast.

Regarding "The Breach", Slash said: "I'm an old-school sort of horror fan. We've been using Lovecraftian kind of references on this, but it definitely has sort of a slow burn, sort of '70s aesthetic, and there was a suspense thing because you really don't know what the fuck is going on until the last act. It's the kind of thing where, for me, it's more cerebral than it is just everything, you know, spilled out on to the screen. [Gudiño] knows my style, so he knew I would dig it.”

Slash had previously scored 2011's "This Is Not A Movie" and 2013's "Nothing Left To Fear". He also contributed music to Quentin Tarantino's 1997 crime drama "Jackie Brown".

"Being that I'm a guitar player and sort of recognized for doing sort of loud, boisterous, hard rock stuff, that does not hardly ever apply when I'm writing something for a movie," he told the MovieMaker podcast. "Usually, every script I've written sort of pulls me in another direction. That being said, you can have a rock song in a movie, and that's great. But as far as the actual score is concerned, it can be something that's super, super light, or it can be a lot of you know, stand-up bass and cello."

He continued: "I can't be bothered with whatever people's expectations are. I mean, the variables in that alone would make you crazy, if you start thinking really about what other people's expectations are going to be. You just have to sort of just follow your gut instinct, and then once you've established that, you can think, Now, is that going to make sense to anybody else listening, or not? But even then, I don't really — I just do what I think is going to work and what sounds good to me, and then just go from there. I always have done."