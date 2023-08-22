  • facebook
GUNS N' ROSES Joined By PRETENDERS' CHRISSIE HYNDE For 'Bad Obsession' Performance In Boston

August 22, 2023

PRETENDERS singer Chrissie Hynde joined GUNS N' ROSES on stage Monday night (August 21) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts to add harmonica to the Axl Rose-fronted band's song "Bad Obsession". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

PRETENDERS have served as the support act for many of the shows on GUNS N' ROSES' current North American tour, which kicked off on August 5 with a sold-out concert at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

GUNS N' ROSES will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more.

PRETENDERS will release a new album, "Relentless", on September 1. Hynde and guitarist James Walborne worked on the LP with producer Dave Wrench along with Kris Sonne (drums),Chris Hill (double bass),Dave Page (bass) and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars).

Regarding the "Relentless" album title, Hynde said: "I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: 'showing no abatement of intensity.' So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It's the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."

GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup features classic-lineup members Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Photo credit: GUNS N' ROSES / The Oriel Company

