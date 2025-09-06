GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED: 'I'm So Lucky To Be Able To Play Rock And Roll Music For A Living'

In a new interview with Seb Di Gatto of The Metal Gods Meltdown, Dizzy Reed, who is the longest-serving member of GUNS N' ROSES after singer Axl Rose, was asked to name one thing that fans think they know but they always get wrong. Dizzy responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, well, I don't drive a Bentley. I drive a nice truck, though. Here's a fun fact: I have never owned and do not own a piano. I've never had a piano in my house. I've had electric pianos, I've had keyboards of all sorts, but when I get to rehearsal, that's the first time I'm playing an acoustic piano probably in a while. I mean, it seems weird, and I don't actually know why, but that's just how it's been."

Regarding what he thinks his career would have been if he hadn't been a successful musician, Reed said: "Oh, shit. I think probably I would be a crack dealer or maybe a bartender. No, that's not true. I would sell something more lucrative, not crack. I had a journalism scholarship when I was in high school, and so that is probably where I would've gone. I would've gone in that direction, and I'd probably be out of a job by now because all the newspapers shut down. That or archeology. I think I'd probably love to go out there and just dig for stuff and discover cool things."

Asked what the "the most outrageous thing" is that he ever got involved with as a member of GUNS N' ROSES, Dizzy said: "Well, yeah, there's too many to mention, and all those ones I probably shouldn't mention. But it's been great, and it's been so much fun. And there's been ups and downs — of course, there is with everything — but really, when I get up every day, I look in the mirror and I go, 'You know what? I'm so lucky to be able to play rock and roll music for a living,' and I just thank my lucky stars."

Dizzy released his second solo album, "Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me", on physical vinyl on August 22, 2025 via the Pittsburgh-based label 50q Records, with the digital full-length album release following on September 5, 2025.

Written and produced by Dizzy, "Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me" is a gritty, emotionally charged journey. It was co-produced by Jason Achilles Mezilis, with lyrics co-written by Nadja, Del James and Reed himself. The album was mixed by Evan Rodaniche and mastered by Gentry Studer.

Reed's debut solo album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy", was released in February 2018 by Golden Robot Records. The disc featured guest appearances by musicians from W.A.S.P., QUIET RIOT, PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THIN LIZZY, NO DOUBT, THE REPLACEMENTS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, and more.

Reed joined GUNS N' ROSES as a touring member in 1990, during the "Use Your Illusion" era, and has played with most of the original members as well as in all the later editions of the group and the current "reunion" lineup.

In 2012, Dizzy was inducted into the the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of GUNS N' ROSES.

The Pulse Of Radio asked Reed how he's managed to stay in the band for so long. "I get asked that a lot and it's really just, I just never really thought about doing anything else, you know, on sort of a permanent basis," he said. "You know, I kind of feel like I'm in GUNS N' ROSES and that's where I was meant to be."

Besides being a member of GUNS N' ROSES, Dizzy has played on albums from artists including MOTÖRHEAD, Mick Taylor, Doug Aldrich, Duff McKagan, BACKYARD BABIES and Gilby Clarke.

Photo credit: John Altdorfer