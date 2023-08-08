GUNS N' ROSES Kicks Off North American Tour In Moncton: See Photos From Opening Night

On Saturday night (August 5),GUNS N' ROSES ignited the next leg of its massive 2023 world tour with a sold-out blockbuster show at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The iconic rock band ripped through a near three-hour set highlighted by some of the greatest rock 'n' roll anthems of all time, including "Welcome To The Jungle", "November Rain", "Civil War", "You Could Be Mine", and more. Carrie Underwood opened the show with her roster of hit songs, and joined GUNS N’ ROSES onstage for "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City".

See photos from opening night below, courtesy of photographer Guilherme Neto and GUNS N' ROSES' publicists at The Oriel Company.

GUNS N' ROSES will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The band recently revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Underwood, THE PRETENDERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE WARNING and DIRTY HONEY among those lined up in support. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more.

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES is expected to officially release the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era song "Perhaps" on Friday, August 11.

GUNS N' ROSES reportedly soundchecked "Perhaps" ahead of the band's concert in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 but ended up not performing it at the gig. However, astute fans who stood outside the venue during soundcheck were quick to bust out their phones and record the rehearsal, with low-quality clips surfacing online immediately thereafter.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Last month, GUNS N' ROSES' longtime production manager Tom Mayhue confirmed that a new single from the band was coming soon.

GUNS N' ROSES' most recent release was a four-song EP, "Hard Skool", which came out in February 2022. The effort, which was exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

If and when it happens, the new GUNS N' ROSES studio album will be the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Guilherme Neto (via The Oriel Company)