ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN To Help Spread Message Of Zero-Emission Future: 'Climate Change Is Upon Us'

The DriveH2 campaign, a public service initiative by environmental nonprofit Energy Independence Now (EIN),has named Scott Ian, the legendary multi-Grammy-nominated guitarist, lyricist and co-founder of metal band ANTHRAX, as its newest celebrity ambassador. Ian will help spread EIN's message of a planet-friendly, zero-emission, innovation-powered future.

EIN is dedicated to advancing fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and renewable hydrogen infrastructure for transportation, renewable energy storage and deep decarbonization. The organization engages in comprehensive research, policy advocacy and public outreach to promote the widespread adoption of a diverse zero emissions portfolio.

As part of EIN's education and public awareness efforts, it developed the DriveH2 Ambassador program where it invites celebrities and thought leaders to take an FCEV car for a spin and share their experience with fans and followers.

The DriveH2 team saw Ian, a longtime supporter of environmental causes, as a natural choice to get behind the wheel.

"It's a great feeling knowing that I'm not contributing to the ever worsening climate crisis," said Ian. "Hydrogen is the way of the future, not just for the eco-conscious customer like me, but for us all and the health of our planet. Climate change is upon us. With hydrogen vehicles we can start helping our planet heal."

"It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Scott as our newest DriveH2 Ambassador," said Brian Goldstein, EIN's executive director. "In embracing this pivotal role, Scott joins a growing movement of influential figures committed to driving change in favor of a sustainable, zero-emission future. His influential voice will undoubtedly help propel the DriveH2 campaign to new heights. We have been excited to get Scott behind the wheel of a Toyota Mirai so he can experience the benefits of truly clean driving first-hand."

"At EIN, we envision a future where the promise of clean transportation extends to all, addressing the critical aspect of environmental justice," Goldstein continued. "FCEVs offer fast, communal refueling, which is especially important in states like California, where approximately half of the residents live in multi-family housing and may not have easy access to battery charging infrastructure or consistent parking spaces. By championing hydrogen fuel cell technology, we strive to create a transportation landscape that serves all communities, ensuring equitable access to sustainable mobility solutions."

Ian is currently on tour with MR. BUNGLE and finishing a new ANTHRAX album, due for release in summer of 2024.

