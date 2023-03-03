GUNS N' ROSES Officially Confirmed For This Year's GLASTONBURY Festival

It has now been officially announced that GUNS N' ROSES will play this year's Glastonbury Festival.

2023's edition of the U.K.'s biggest music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to June 25.

GN'R will headline on Saturday (June 24),while ARCTIC MONKEYS top the bill on Friday (June 23) and Elton John on Sunday (June 25).

Co-organizer Emily Eavis told The Guardian that GUNS N' ROSES was booked after a previously confirmed female headliner canceled because she "changed her touring plans." Eavis added of GUNS' upcoming slot: "They'll be brilliant and provide something totally different to the rest of the headliners."

Last November, tickets for the 2023 Glastonbury festival took over an hour to sell out after the site experienced a "technical problem" that left many fans disappointed.

A few months ago, it was announced that Glastonbury's ticket prices had increased by £70, from £265 to £335, resulting in widespread criticism amid the current cost of living crisis.

The festival celebrated its 50th year in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel twice.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members McKagan, Rose and Slash, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova