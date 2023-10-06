GUNS N' ROSES' Phoenix Concert Postponed Due To DIAMONDBACKS Playoff Game

GUNS N' ROSES' concert at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona has been postponed due to Arizona Diamondbacks advancing in the playoffs.

Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card and advanced to the National League Division Series (NLDS) on Wednesday.

Game 3 of the series will be played on October 11 which is the same date GUNS N' ROSES were set to play at Chase Field.

A new date has not yet been announced for the concert.

Fans who purchased tickets for the show can hold on to them as they will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall spoke about the possibility of GUNS N' ROSES postponing their concert this past Monday when he appeared on KTAR News 92.3 FM's "The Mike Broomhead Show".

"That's a good problem to have," Hall said about GN'R pushing back their show. "And I hope we can do just that."

Hall added: "I'd rather play their music in the car on the way back to the stadium."

GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup features classic-lineup members Axl Rose (vocals),Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (guitar),backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES played its new single, "Perhaps", live for the first time on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The song was officially released earlier that day — less than a week after the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era track was leaked on TouchTunes machines at bars and other locations.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Photo credit: GUNS N' ROSES / The Oriel Company