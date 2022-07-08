GUNS N' ROSES Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Sweet Child O' Mine' Performance From Dublin Concert

Professionally filmed video of GUNS N' ROSES performing the song "Sweet Child O' Mine" on June 28 at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland can be seen below.

Earlie this week, GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose thanked the band's fans for their support after the group's headlining concert Tuesday night (July 5) in Glasgow, United Kingdom was canceled "due to illness and medical advice".

GUNS N' ROSES is next scheduled to play tonight (Friday, July 8) in Munich, Germany.

Some of the GUNS N' ROSES fans who attended the band's two concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week complained about doors opening two hours late and various sound problems during the GN'R performances, making it difficult for the people in the back of the venue to hear Axl's vocals. At the second concert on July 2, Rose told the crowd he was "having issues" with his voice, forcing GUNS N' ROSES to play a truncated 19-song set, omitting such concert staples as "November Rain", which has been performed at every GN'R show since 2016.

"So I went to the doctors and all that stuff. I slept here last night to make sure," Rose, 60, told the crowd on Saturday in a video shared on Twitter. "So I'll be switching the songs around a little bit, vocally. I hope you don't mind. We would like to keep going."

GUNS N' ROSES' European tour is set to wrap on July 15 in Hanover, Germany. The band will pick up again in September in South America.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contains the two new songs the band released last year — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.