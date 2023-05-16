  • facebook
GUNS N' ROSES To Co-Headline This Year's MUSIC MIDTOWN Festival In Atlanta

May 16, 2023

GUNS N' ROSES is among the headliners of this year's Music Midtown festival, set to take place September 15-17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Also scheduled to appear at the three-day event are pop singer P!nk, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Atlanta hip-hop artist Lil Baby, among others.

GUNS N' ROSES' appearance at Music Midtown will mark the band's first performance in Atlanta since playing the Georgia Dome in 2016.

Fans can sign up now for the pre-sale featuring three-day tickets and a limited number of one-day tickets at four different levels for the first time beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at musicmidtown.com.

Launched in 1994, Music Midtown has welcomed over 50,000 people per day in recent years.

Last year's Music Midtown was scrapped six weeks before it was scheduled to happen due to what festival organizers said at the time was "circumstances beyond our control." Some media outlets reported that the actual reason for the cancelation was a Georgia court ruling that prevented organizers from banning guns on festival grounds.

Even though Music Midtown took place in 2021, guns rights advocates challenged the weapons ban in 2022.

In 2014, former Georgia governor Nathan Deal signed the Safe Carry Protection Act, which opponents nicknamed the "guns everywhere bill," allowing property owners, primarily churches, schools and bars, to decide whether they wanted weapons in their establishments.

