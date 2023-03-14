GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, GODSMACK, PANTERA, Others Confirmed For 2023 AFTERSHOCK Festival

The West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, grows even more in 2023 with its most packed lineup yet offering 95-plus bands over four full days, led by headliners GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and KORN. The destination event, held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 5-8, builds on last year's record-setting success, bringing in nearly $30 million to the region.

In addition to the must-see headliners, the weekend's curated lineup of rock and metal heavyweights also includes GODSMACK, PANTERA, INCUBUS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, LIMP BIZKIT, MEGADETH, RANCID, TURNSTILE, 311, THE CULT, AFI, I PREVAIL, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and many more. Returning as host for the second year is Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Aftershock passes are on sale now at AftershockFestival.com starting at $10 down.

"GODSMACK is coming in hot this year. Come join us and GUNS N' ROSES! TOOL! KORN! and so many other killer bands at this year's massive Aftershock! We can't wait for everyone to hear our new album 'Lighting Up The Sky', which just came out! LET'S DO THIS!!!" says GODSMACK front man Sully Erna.

"We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival's 11-year history," says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. "We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe."

"Aftershock has become synonymous with Sacramento, and we couldn't be more excited for the festival to be back this fall with such an incredible lineup," said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento. "The city is already gearing up to welcome rock fans from across the country and around the world. Aftershock supports our local businesses, creates jobs and brings unmatched music to our city — October can't come fast enough."

The full Aftershock 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, October 5:

AVENGED SEVENFOLD

INCUBUS

TURNSTILE

THE CULT

AFI

PENNYWISE

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

L7

WHITE REAPER

SENSES FAIL

DON BROCO

THE BRONX

NOTHING, NOWHERE.

DEATHBYROMY

BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT

BOB VYLAN

HOLDING ABSENCE

PINKSHIFT

THOUSAND BELOW

STARBENDERS

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY

STATIC DRESS

LETDOWN.

Friday, October 6:

TOOL

GODSMACK

LIMP BIZKIT

MEGADETH

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

SKILLET

BAD OMENS

THE HU

DEAFHEAVEN

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

CONVERGE

FIRE FROM THE GODS

POLARIS

RAIN CITY DRIVE

GIDEON

CURRENTS

VARIALS

STRANGE KIDS

DRAGGED UNDER

TALLAH

HANABIE.

WIDOW7

DEATH VALLEY DREAMS

Saturday, October 7:

KORN

PANTERA

311

COREY TAYLOR

PARKWAY DRIVE

BABYMETAL

POLYPHIA

DETHKLOK

AVATAR

FEVER 333

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

SLEEP TOKEN

ESCAPE THE FATE

BOSTON MANOR

FAME ON FIRE

CATCH YOUR BREATH

TEN56.

REDDSTAR

HOLY WARS

'68

ITHACA

DEVIL'S CUT

TRAITORS

FOX LAKE

ALL WAVES

AS YOU WERE

Sunday, October 8:

GUNS N' ROSES

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

RANCID

I PREVAIL

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

DAUGHTRY

BADFLOWER

BILLY TALENT

MAYDAY PARADE

SUICIDE SILENCE

MOVEMENTS

AYRON JONES

YOU ME AT SIX

DEAD POET SOCIETY

AUSTIN MEADE

ALPHA WOLF

JEHNNY BETH

REDLIGHT KING

TIGERCUB

CALL ME KARIZMA

RYAN OAKES

GNOME

LUNA AURA

ASAVA

Aftershock Single Day and Weekend General Admission and VIP passes are on sale now starting at $10.00 down, with payments amortized over five months (April-August). Festival goers are encouraged to buy early and save as prices will increase in the coming weeks and traditionally sell out prior to the event.

Aftershock is also partnering with Fuse to provide exclusive pass and hotel bundles. Weekend and daily Park & Ride passes are also available for purchase as an add on option for a convenient way to get to the festival grounds as there is no onsite parking at Aftershock.

All attendees at Aftershock can enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, including some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer.

KXTV ABC 10 News has called Aftershock "the largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western United States [that] is attracting fans near and far."

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.

For more information on Aftershock, visit AftershockFestival.com.