GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, GODSMACK, PANTERA, Others Confirmed For 2023 AFTERSHOCK Festival

GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, GODSMACK, PANTERA, Others Confirmed For 2023 AFTERSHOCK FestivalMarch 14, 2023
The West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, grows even more in 2023 with its most packed lineup yet offering 95-plus bands over four full days, led by headliners GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and KORN. The destination event, held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 5-8, builds on last year's record-setting success, bringing in nearly $30 million to the region.
In addition to the must-see headliners, the weekend's curated lineup of rock and metal heavyweights also includes GODSMACK, PANTERA, INCUBUS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, LIMP BIZKIT, MEGADETH, RANCID, TURNSTILE, 311, THE CULT, AFI, I PREVAIL, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and many more. Returning as host for the second year is Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.
Aftershock passes are on sale now at AftershockFestival.com starting at $10 down.
"GODSMACK is coming in hot this year. Come join us and GUNS N' ROSES! TOOL! KORN! and so many other killer bands at this year's massive Aftershock! We can't wait for everyone to hear our new album 'Lighting Up The Sky', which just came out! LET'S DO THIS!!!" says GODSMACK front man Sully Erna.
"We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival's 11-year history," says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. "We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe."
"Aftershock has become synonymous with Sacramento, and we couldn't be more excited for the festival to be back this fall with such an incredible lineup," said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento. "The city is already gearing up to welcome rock fans from across the country and around the world. Aftershock supports our local businesses, creates jobs and brings unmatched music to our city — October can't come fast enough."
The full Aftershock 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):
Thursday, October 5:
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
INCUBUS
TURNSTILE
THE CULT
AFI
PENNYWISE
NOTHING BUT THIEVES
L7
WHITE REAPER
SENSES FAIL
DON BROCO
THE BRONX
NOTHING, NOWHERE.
DEATHBYROMY
BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT
BOB VYLAN
HOLDING ABSENCE
PINKSHIFT
THOUSAND BELOW
STARBENDERS
SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY
STATIC DRESS
LETDOWN.
Friday, October 6:
TOOL
GODSMACK
LIMP BIZKIT
MEGADETH
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
SKILLET
BAD OMENS
THE HU
DEAFHEAVEN
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
CONVERGE
FIRE FROM THE GODS
POLARIS
RAIN CITY DRIVE
GIDEON
CURRENTS
VARIALS
STRANGE KIDS
DRAGGED UNDER
TALLAH
HANABIE.
WIDOW7
DEATH VALLEY DREAMS
Saturday, October 7:
KORN
PANTERA
311
COREY TAYLOR
PARKWAY DRIVE
BABYMETAL
POLYPHIA
DETHKLOK
AVATAR
FEVER 333
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
SLEEP TOKEN
ESCAPE THE FATE
BOSTON MANOR
FAME ON FIRE
CATCH YOUR BREATH
TEN56.
REDDSTAR
HOLY WARS
'68
ITHACA
DEVIL'S CUT
TRAITORS
FOX LAKE
ALL WAVES
AS YOU WERE
Sunday, October 8:
GUNS N' ROSES
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
RANCID
I PREVAIL
DANCE GAVIN DANCE
DAUGHTRY
BADFLOWER
BILLY TALENT
MAYDAY PARADE
SUICIDE SILENCE
MOVEMENTS
AYRON JONES
YOU ME AT SIX
DEAD POET SOCIETY
AUSTIN MEADE
ALPHA WOLF
JEHNNY BETH
REDLIGHT KING
TIGERCUB
CALL ME KARIZMA
RYAN OAKES
GNOME
LUNA AURA
ASAVA
Aftershock Single Day and Weekend General Admission and VIP passes are on sale now starting at $10.00 down, with payments amortized over five months (April-August). Festival goers are encouraged to buy early and save as prices will increase in the coming weeks and traditionally sell out prior to the event.
Aftershock is also partnering with Fuse to provide exclusive pass and hotel bundles. Weekend and daily Park & Ride passes are also available for purchase as an add on option for a convenient way to get to the festival grounds as there is no onsite parking at Aftershock.
All attendees at Aftershock can enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, including some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer.
KXTV ABC 10 News has called Aftershock "the largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western United States [that] is attracting fans near and far."
Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.
Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.
For more information on Aftershock, visit AftershockFestival.com.
