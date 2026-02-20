STEVE PERRY Shoots Down Rumors Of Him Rejoining JOURNEY For 'Final Frontier' Tour

Steve Perry has shot down rumors that he will rejoin JOURNEY on the band's upcoming "Final Frontier" tour.

In an interview published by Ultimate Classic Rock on Thursday (February 19),JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain claimed that JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon had been talking with Perry about the possibility of the singer making a guest appearance on the band's upcoming tour. "Neal already asked," Cain explained, "and he says [Perry's] thinking about it. I hope he comes out. It's never too late. We've got 100 shows, so he's welcome at any one of them. ...He didn't say no — leave it at that."

Just a few hours later, Perry shared a message on his social media stating: "To all my friends - I've been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly. While I'm always grateful for the love people still have for JOURNEY, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest.

"I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I'm continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.

"Thank you for your continued support throughout the years. Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.

"Sincerely, Steve Perry".

Perry reunited with JOURNEY for the first time in years as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2017. The iconic singer appeared onstage with his former bandmates as they each gave speeches, but did not perform with the group later in the event.

Perry's final full concert with JOURNEY took place in early 1987. He later rejoined his bandmates for a brief performance in 1991 to honor late concert promoter Bill Graham. He also appeared with JOURNEY when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005.

Back in October 2018, Perry told Rolling Stone that he couldn't imagine working with Schon in any capacity again or even re-establishing their friendship.

The singer made his comments in response to Neal's frequent public calls for a renewed collaboration.

"I'm not sure that's possible without stirring up hopes of a reunion," Perry said. "Please listen to me. I left the band 31 fucking years ago, my friend. You can still love someone, but not want to work with them. And if they only love you because they want to work with you, that doesn't feel good to me."

Last year Perry shocked fans with the reimagined version of the legendary power ballad "Faithfully" by JOURNEY, a powerful duet with celebrated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Willie Nelson.

JOURNEY will kick off the "Final Frontier" tour on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Cain recently announced that he will leave the band at the conclusion of the "Final Frontier" tour, which is expected to last a couple of years.

