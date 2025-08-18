GUS G. Says FIREWIND Is Working On An 'Epic And Massive' Concept Album: 'We Are Excited About It'

In a new interview with Viky Surmová of Project Backstage, FIREWIND guitarist Gus G. spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to the "Stand United" album, which came out in March 2024 via AFM. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, I'm already working on the follow-up album. We just signed a brand new record deal. It should be announced pretty soon. And we are excited about it. And we're working on a really cool album. It's gonna be a concept album. Yeah, I can't tell you what it's about, but it's gonna be epic and massive. And I'm excited."

Gus continued: "Yeah, we even recorded the drums already, so we've got 10 new songs. We're ready to go. We're working on the vocals right now and lyrics and things like that. And we are aiming for next year release sometime. I don't know when, but hopefully as soon as possible. [Laughs]"

This past June, Gus told Dark Macek of the Brutally Delicious podcast about FIREWIND's touring activities in support of "Stand United": "It's been just a little over a year [since we released the LP]. Basically, we toured pretty hard for that album. We went on tour straight after it came out. I think last year we did about 80 shows, or 70-80 shows, something like that. Man, we were on the road for five months. But we did a European tour, we did an American headline tour, which we hadn't done in 13 years. We did a support tour where we supported DRAGONFORCE right after the pandemic, but our own headline thing we hadn't done since 2011. And yeah, we did that. We went to Asia. Then we did another tour in Europe. So we did a lot of stuff. We did a U.K. tour. We just wrapped things up this past February; that's when the world tour officially kind of ended."

Asked if this is the end of the "Stand United" album cycle, Gus said: "I think so, yeah. This year we're just taking it easy so we can write the next [album]. And we're just doing a few festivals scattered here and there this summer. This is actually the first official summer festival for us [at the Mad With Power in Madison, Wisconsin in early June], and then with FIREWIND we have four more gigs in Europe later this summer."

Regarding where he finds the inspiration to write new music, Gus said: "I can tell you it's getting tougher every time, but I don't know. I felt, to be honest — I don't want it to sound silly or anything, but the vibe that we get from the fans and the reception and the energy that we get after this tour ended, it was, like, 'Okay, I'm ready. Let's go back into it and do another one.' 'Cause we wanna get back out and do it all over again. And I had a lot of ideas, and I've been writing a lot. And since we decided to stay at home anyways, we didn't have a lot of tours coming up, I got creative. So actually I finished up… I shouldn't say too much about it, but I finished up nine tracks. And we've already done the drums for it last week. So I'm a little bit of a crazy workaholic guy. And I'm working on two albums parallel. I'm working on some solo stuff as well. But, yeah, my priority was FIREWIND. I wanted to complete FIREWIND album number 11. And we've done the drums for it. And this summer, I think I'm gonna be tracking the rest, like guitars and all that stuff, and write the vocals with [FIREWIND singer] Herbie [Langhans]."

When the interviewer noted that a band like BLACK SABBATH has also had a lot of singer changes over the years but has somehow managed to retain a signature sound, Gus concurred. "It's a very good example, actually," he said. "And BLACK SABBATH is always my go-to band, because [Tony] Iommi has always very troubled with the singer position in his band, and so have I. But I always looked at history: what did Lord Iommi do back then? What did he do? And what would Tony Iommi do in this situation? And he always came back with another amazing singer.

"I don't care what people say, but I think, in terms of BLACK SABBATH, their worst album, so to speak, is still, by comparison, much better than most metal albums out there," Gus explained. "The stuff the guy writes is just insane. So it depends which era you are into, of course. They have different eras — the '80s and the '90s albums, and the '70s, of course, is the classic stuff with Ozzy [Osbourne].

"Actually, one thing talking about singer changes — yes, it hurts the band, for sure," Gus admitted. "That's the downside. But the good thing is when someone new comes in, it's how you keep things fresh in a way. You bring new energy into the band. And that's what happened with us, with Herbie, five years ago when he came to the band, and he brought this new energy. And the first album we did [2020's 'Firewind'] was kind of put together — we rushed it, 'cause we had to go on this major tour and then everything got canceled 'cause of COVID. But then I think 'Stand United', we kind of found each other. I started writing more for the singer, a specific singer's voice. And I think this is what is happening right now. We're kind of capitalizing on that. And we've been building on that thing."

"Stand United" featured nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (MAGNUM, UNISONIC),as well as a cover of the 1980s pop rock classic "Talking In Your Sleep", originally recorded by THE ROMANTICS but given a metal twist in the style of FIREWIND.

FIREWIND released a concert album/Blu-ray, "Still Raging", in September 2023 via AFM Records.

In early 2020, FIREWIND officially parted ways with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse.

Gus and Langhans, who previously played with AVANTASIA and SINBREED, got to know each other back in the autumn of 2019, when the FIREWIND leader was looking for a suitable replacement for Henning Basse after the tour with QUEENSRŸCHE. Just a few weeks later, the recordings for "Firewind" were a done deal, ready for Swedish sound engineer Tobias Lindell (EUROPE, AVATAR, H.E.A.T.) to mix them in Lindell Audio Studios.