GUS G Shares Music Video For 'Dancing With Death' Featuring Ex-ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G, well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has just released his fifth solo album, "Steel Burner". Marking his first solo offering in five years, the record delivers a blistering fusion of modern instrumental metal and carefully curated vocal collaborations with some of heavy music's most legendary voices.

To herald the album's arrival, Gus has dropped a powerhouse new single and accompanying video for "Dancing With Death", featuring the unmistakable, commanding vocals of former ICED EARTH and current ASHES OF ARES frontman Matt Barlow. An epic metal track with a contemporary edge, "Dancing With Death" explores the dark, gripping theme of addiction.

Gus comments: "My new solo album has finally arrived and now it's yours! To celebrate this big day, I wanted to drop yet another new video, this one from my collaboration with the one and only Matt Barlow of ICED EARTH and ASHES OF ARES fame.

"Matt's vocal style is unique and will definitely remind you of those '90s ICED EARTH vibes. But make no mistake — this is a power metal track with today's energy, aggression and passion, forged in the here and now, and one that hopefully will stand the test of time. Enjoy!"

Following an intense cycle of post-pandemic touring, "Steel Burner" represents a renewed, razor-sharp creative focus for Gus's solo vision. The album showcases his signature guitar style — combining technical precision, rich melody, and sheer intensity — while expanding its emotional and thematic reach through its high-profile guest vocalists.

Interestingly, the album's title track served as the catalyst for the entire project. Originally commissioned for a company that manufactures industrial machines used to shape metal, Gus drew heavy inspiration from a massive piece of equipment fittingly named "Steel Burner". The relentless energy of that instrumental track became the foundation for the album's overall concept and ultimately its title.

While the instrumental cuts on "Steel Burner" highlight Gus's continued evolution as a composer and six-string virtuoso, the vocal tracks stand as defining moments on the record. The album's lead single, "Nothing Can Break Me", features German metal queen Doro Pesch on a soaring anthem focused on inner strength, perseverance, and resilience.

"No One Has To Know", featuring Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),delivers a punchy, modern hard rock approach that tackles the artificial lives and curated personas plaguing social media.

Additionally, the album features two tracks from Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW),a collaboration that was born directly from Gus and Romero's recent joint world tour, further shaping the album's dynamic, collaborative direction.

With "Steel Burner", Gus delivers a confident, forward-looking statement — an album that honors the roots of heavy metal while boldly embracing modern themes, production, and the power of collaboration.

Best known as the longtime guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne and the driving force behind Greek power metal titans FIREWIND, Gus has solidified his status as one of the most respected and prolific guitarists in modern heavy metal. With a career spanning decades, his solo work continues to push the boundaries of his instrumental and compositional prowess.

On the LP, Gus previously commented: "This is my first solo album release in five years. As I've been pretty busy in the post-pandemic world with heavy touring, I always had the idea to put out another solo album at some point. This time around, I felt I wanted the best of both worlds — being able to explore guitar instrumental music, but also collaborate with singers I love and am a fan of."

"Steel Burner" was mixed and mastered by acclaimed producer Dennis Ward (HELLOWEEN, PINK CREAM 69),delivering a clear, powerful, and contemporary sound that complements both the album's instrumental complexity and vocal performances.

"Steel Burner" track listing:

01. Steel Burner

02. Nothing Can Break Me (featuring Doro Pesch)

03. Dancing With Death (featuring Matt Barlow)

04. Advent

05. What If

06. Frenemy (featuring Ronnie Romero)

07. No One Has To Know (featuring Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić)

08. Confession

09. My Premonition (featuring Ronnie Romero)

10. Closure

"Steel Burner" recording lineup:

Gus G: All guitars, bass, keyboards, drums

Doro Pesch: Vocals on track 2

Matt Barlow: Vocals on track 3

Ronnie Romero: Vocals on tracks 6 and 8

Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić: Vocals on track 7

Andrea Arcangeli: Bass on tracks 6 and 8

Dennis Ward: Bass on track 2

Gus G solo discography:

"I Am The Fire" (2014)

"Brand New Revolution" (2015)

"Fearless" (2018)

"Quantum Leap" (2021)

"Steel Burner" (2026)

Gus joined Ozzy's band in 2009 and appeared on the BLACK SABBATH singer's eleventh studio album, "Scream".