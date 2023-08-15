GWAR Announces 'Age Of Imbeciles' Fall 2023 North American Tour

GWAR will embark on the "Age Of Imbeciles" tour of U.S. and Canada this fall. The trek, featuring support from NEGATIVE APPROACH, X-COPS and CANCER CHRIST on select dates, starts October 11 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire and runs through October 30 in Orlando, Florida.

Presales begin tomorrow (Wednesday, August 16) and the general on-sale date is Friday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

GWAR lead singer Blöthar The Berserker had this to say about the impending battle: "Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the 'Age Of Imbeciles'."

"Age Of Imbeciles" tour dates:

Oct. 11 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's*

Oct. 12 - S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*

Oct. 13 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square*

Oct. 14 - Reading, PA @ Reverb*

Oct. 15 - Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre*

Oct. 16 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix#

Oct. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Oct. 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Oct. 20 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

Oct. 21 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Oct. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 26 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 27 - Gainesville, FL @ The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

Oct. 28 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 30 - Orlando, FL @The Beacham

* No X-COPS

# No NEGATIVE APPROACH

In other GWAR news, the band will release a tenth-anniversary edition of its "Battle Maximus" album on September 1 via Pit Records. This new version is completely remixed and remastered, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before-heard song "Tammy, Queen Of Dirt".

GWAR's latest album, "The New Dark Ages", was released in June 2022 on CD/digital and was made available on vinyl and cassette in September 2022 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released in June 2022 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 39 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.