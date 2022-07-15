GWAR Announces Fall Leg Of 'The Black Death Rager World Tour' With LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOT

GWAR Announces Fall Leg Of 'The Black Death Rager World Tour' With LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOTJuly 15, 2022
GWAR has announced the fall 2022 North American leg of "The Black Death Rager World Tour" in support of the band's critically acclaimed masterwork "The New Dark Ages". The trek starts off September 10 with an appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia and runs through November 3 in Baltimore, Maryland. Support on the tour will come from LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOT. Tickets go on sale today at noon EDT.
GWAR vocalist Blöthar The Berserker reports: "Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We've pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can't-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We've got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!"
"The Black Death Rager World Tour" dates with LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOT:
Sep. 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
Sep. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sep. 13 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Sep. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sep. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Sep. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
Sep. 19 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Sep. 20 - Little Rock, AR @ The Music Hall
Sep. 21 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
Sep. 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Sep. 26 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
Sep. 27 - Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
Sep. 28 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Outdoors
Sep. 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 01 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 03 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue#
Oct. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 06 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
Oct. 08 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
Oct. 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct. 12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify
Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 16 - Austin, TX @ Empire Live
Oct. 18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
Oct. 19 - Orlando, FL @ The Beachum
Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
Oct. 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
Oct. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Oct. 28 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Oct. 30 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Oct. 31 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Nov. 02 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Nov. 03 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
* Festival
# Without LIGHT THE TORCH
"The New Dark Ages" was released on June 3 on CD/digital and will be made available on vinyl and cassette on September 16 via GWAR's own Pit Records.
"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.
The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released on June 3 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.
"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).
Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.
Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 38 years ago. He was 50 years old.
The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.