GWAR Announces Fall Leg Of 'The Black Death Rager World Tour' With LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOT

GWAR has announced the fall 2022 North American leg of "The Black Death Rager World Tour" in support of the band's critically acclaimed masterwork "The New Dark Ages". The trek starts off September 10 with an appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia and runs through November 3 in Baltimore, Maryland. Support on the tour will come from LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOT. Tickets go on sale today at noon EDT.

GWAR vocalist Blöthar The Berserker reports: "Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We've pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can't-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We've got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!"

"The Black Death Rager World Tour" dates with LIGHT THE TORCH, NEKROGOBLIKON and CROBOT:

Sep. 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sep. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sep. 13 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sep. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sep. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sep. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

Sep. 19 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sep. 20 - Little Rock, AR @ The Music Hall

Sep. 21 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sep. 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Sep. 26 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Sep. 27 - Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors

Sep. 28 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Outdoors

Sep. 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 01 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 03 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue#

Oct. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 06 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

Oct. 08 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

Oct. 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct. 12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify

Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 16 - Austin, TX @ Empire Live

Oct. 18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

Oct. 19 - Orlando, FL @ The Beachum

Oct. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct. 22 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

Oct. 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

Oct. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Oct. 28 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 30 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Oct. 31 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Nov. 02 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Nov. 03 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

* Festival

# Without LIGHT THE TORCH

"The New Dark Ages" was released on June 3 on CD/digital and will be made available on vinyl and cassette on September 16 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released on June 3 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 38 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.