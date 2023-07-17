GWAR Destroys NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert Series'

What started as a pipedream from satirical metal news site The Hard Times has become a reality as GWAR stopped by for a performance at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series. The performance was recorded at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. and is available to watch now below.

GWAR vocalist Blöthar the Berserker stated about the GWAR's NPR takeover: "We learned a lot from those goody-goodys at NPR. For instance, how to say…'Your support right now is vital to GWAR's ability to bring you quality cultural and educational programming that leaves you soaked in bodily fluids and shame.' NPR can give you coffee cups and satin totes, but we can give your souls eternal torment, so give to GWAR today."

GWAR is known for their outrageous costumes, over-the-top stage shows, and satirical lyrics. They are the latest in a long line of acclaimed artists to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series, which has featured everyone from ARCADE FIRE to YO-YO MA. The series has become a popular destination for music fans around the world, and GWAR's performance is sure to be one of the most talked-about of the year.

In addition to their live set, GWAR also crashed the party at NPR's "All Things Considered", interrupting anchor Scott Detrow as he attempted to record his show. Listen to the interaction here.

GWAR's latest album, "The New Dark Ages", was released in June 2022 on CD/digital and was made available on vinyl and cassette in September 2022 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released in June 2022 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 39 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.