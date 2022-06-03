GWAR Releases Music Video For 'Ratcatcher'

GWAR has released the official music video for "Ratcatcher". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "The New Dark Ages", which is being released on CD/digital June 3 and vinyl and cassette on September 16 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

GWAR vocalist Blöthar The Berserker states: "What better way to celebrate the end of human existence than a little reminder of your dark and violent past from the disease-ridden middle ages! 'Ratcatcher' is the true story of the mysterious Pied Piper of Hamelin. HA! It was GWAR all along! This tune, and every single song on this album is red hot molten lead poured directly into your ears! GWAR is eternal!"

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

"The New Dark Ages" track listing:

01. New Dark Age

02. Blood Libel

03. Berserker Mode

04. Mother Fucking Liar

05. Unto the Breach

06. Completely Fucked

07. The Cutter

08. Rise Again

09. The Beast Will Eat Itself

10. The Venom Of The Platypus

11. Ratcatcher

12. Bored to Death

13. Death Whistle Suite:

- Temple Ascent

- Starving Gods

- Deus Ex Monstrum

Art by Alex Horley

The album concept is tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which is also being released by Z2 Comics on June 3. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

In support of the album, GWAR has returned to the road on "The Black Death Rager World Tour". The trek started May 19 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and will run through June 17 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Support is being provided by GOATWHORE, THE NATIVE HOWL and NEKROGOBLIKON.

Following the U.S. leg of the tour, GWAR will return to Europe this summer, including appearances at the Bloodstock Open Air and Wacken Open Air festivals.

"GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity" chronicles the epic battle between GWAR and their doppelgangers from an alternate universe the band discovers behind their treasured Magic Mirror. The book uses an innovative storytelling technique that combines words and pictures printed on paper (made from real trees!) in a seamless format we are calling a "graphic novel." The tale is illustrated by the masterful talents of Andy MacDonald ("Wolverine", "Dr Strange", "Wonder Woman"),Shane White ("Things Undone", "Braun", "Endless Summer"),Matt Maguire (GWAR) and Bob Gorman (GWAR).

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 38 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.