HALESTORM's JOE HOTTINGER: 'I Highly Recommend Joining A Band. It's The Best Time You'll Ever Have.'

In a new interview with longtime radio host Abe Kanan of Audacy, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM spoke about their love of touring. Joe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We try to have as good of a time as we can, as often as we can, because we get to play this rock and roll that we love. So we haven't worked in, like, 20-some years. So, I highly recommend joining a band. It's the best time you'll ever have."

Added Lzzy: "It is the coolest thing ever… And you appreciate things as you go along, too, because when we first started touring, it was, like, first it was a conversion van and then it was a two RVs that we were torn with and trying to keep up with the buses and whoever we were touring with."

Joe continued: "It's never been hard. We get to play rock shows. And it's a total mindset thing, 'cause there are some people that are miserable, which is fine — be miserable. That's an option. But I don't know — I still love it. I'm glad we get to do this. It's a gift."

After Kanan noted that musicians often talk about how they miss touring once they have been off the road for more than a few weeks, Lzzy concurred. "There's always a moment in time, like, we'll have these like stretches in between tours now," she said. "Last year was ridiculous. We were out consistently from May through December, up until Christmas. And in between every tour we had maybe, like, four days, two days, the longest was like six days at home. So last year was ridiculous, but there is a point in time where it's, like… We've been home for about a month or so, with some one-offs in between, but there's a point in time where you're, like, 'Man, there's something missing.' And it's, like, 'Oh, yeah, I actually miss being with my buddies out in the middle of nowhere playing a gig. So, yeah, it's a beautiful thing."

Joe added: "If we've learned anything, it's not where you are; it's who you're with. Then you can be at a [fast-casual restaurant] Applebee's on the side of the road in Nebraska and have one of the best nights ever. It's a good time."

HALESTORM's sixth full-length studio album, "Everest", came out last August via Atlantic Records. HALESTORM worked with producer Dave Cobb, after making three records with Nick Raskulinecz.

Fronted by Lzzy with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".

"Love Bites (So Do I)", from HALESTORM's second album in 2012, won the Grammy Award that year for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance".

In 2019, HALESTORM was nominated for "Best Rock Performance" Grammy for the song "Uncomfortable".

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine