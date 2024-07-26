HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Explains How She Ended Up Moving To Nashville

During a recent appearance on the "Life In The Stocks" podcast, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke about her decision to relocate to Nashville, Tennessee after spending most of her living in Red Lion, Pennsylvania. Asked if Nashville is truly the music Mecca of America right now, Lzzy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it is. I think that there's a lot of us from like the coasts and stuff like that. And even my friends from New York, it's cheaper to have a yard here, and especially people that wanna have a family life, but also still tour. But there's so many different walks of life. That was what surprised me when I first got here a decade ago or something like that. 'Cause I came out of here kind of sight unseen. I'd kind of visited here, but it was more out of necessity. We were making, I think it was 'The Strange Case Of...' [HALESTORM's second album] or doing something in California, and all of our family that was in Pennsylvania area decided to all move to Florida. They were all in cahoots. And so, so they all kind of called us while we were stranded in California and were, like, 'Hey, we packed up all your stuff,' because truth be told, we way overstayed our welcome living with our parents, like well into as long as we could. So, we get back from making a record, and now I'm pretty much amongst my boxes in a spare room in my parents' place in Florida. I'm, like, 'We've gotta get outta here.' So, Joe [Hottinger, HALESTORM guitarist] and I ended up just renting a U-Haul and just driving from Florida to Nashville. We called our friends that were kind of already here. Actually, our buds in NEW MEDICINE were living out here. And we were, like, 'Hey, can you check out this apartment that we're looking at? Just make sure it doesn't smell funny. But we're coming to just stay here until we figure it out.' And then I got this house that I'm staying in right now about seven, six years ago, something like that. And so, yeah, just putting some roots down here."

Earlier this month, HALESTORM and I PREVAIL kicked off their summer 2024 co-headlining tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek launched on July 9 in Raleigh and will run through August 17 in Las Vegas. HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and FIT FOR A KING are serving as support. The tour is also the catalyst and the creative spark for HALESTORM and I PREVAIL's collaborative track "Can U See Me In The Dark?", which was released earlier in the month.

HALESTORM has partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

Having amassed over 2.5 billion streams globally, the Grammy Award-winning band HALESTORM has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Most recently, the band released "Back From The Dead", their fifth full-length studio album which has tallied over 100 million streams worldwide. Rolling Stone called the title track "a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles," and that song as well as "The Steeple" marked their fifth and sixth number ones at rock radio, respectively. Associated Press said the album "will definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year." Their previous album, "Vicious", earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for the song "Uncomfortable", the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name HALESTORM "Rock Artist Of The Decade" in 2019. Fronted by Lzzy with drummer Arejay, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".