  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'I Made It My Mission To Be More Unapologetic About Myself'

March 5, 2023

In a new interview with Japanese music critic and radio personality Masa Ito of TVK's "Rock City", HALESTORM vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale explained how 2022's "Back From The Dead" is both the band's both most personal and universal album to date. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Not just because of the pandemic, but I think that as I'm getting older and with each album, I made it my mission to be more unapologetic about myself, about the things that I go through and be very honest and truthful about my triumphs but also the darker sides of myself. Because the more that you give of yourself to the world and to other people, the more positivity that you actually get back from everybody. And I think that that's one of the most beautiful things about being a songwriter and being a lyricist is that you can kind of be a voice to the voiceless and you can be inadvertently there for someone, even if you don't know them and you've never met them. So this is, I guess, what I'm trying to put out into the world. It's very true and near and dear to my heart, and I'm just so glad that it can, even in a small way, help somebody else."

This past December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".

In a recent interview with Troy Culpan of May The Rock Be With You, Lzzy expressed her hope that she and her bandmates will have "a new record — kind of — set and figured out" by the end of 2023. And "maybe [even] done," Joe said, adding that "the gears are" turning with regard to writing the follow-up to "Back From The Dead".

Find more on Halestorm
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).