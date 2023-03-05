HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'I Made It My Mission To Be More Unapologetic About Myself'

In a new interview with Japanese music critic and radio personality Masa Ito of TVK's "Rock City", HALESTORM vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale explained how 2022's "Back From The Dead" is both the band's both most personal and universal album to date. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Not just because of the pandemic, but I think that as I'm getting older and with each album, I made it my mission to be more unapologetic about myself, about the things that I go through and be very honest and truthful about my triumphs but also the darker sides of myself. Because the more that you give of yourself to the world and to other people, the more positivity that you actually get back from everybody. And I think that that's one of the most beautiful things about being a songwriter and being a lyricist is that you can kind of be a voice to the voiceless and you can be inadvertently there for someone, even if you don't know them and you've never met them. So this is, I guess, what I'm trying to put out into the world. It's very true and near and dear to my heart, and I'm just so glad that it can, even in a small way, help somebody else."

This past December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".

In a recent interview with Troy Culpan of May The Rock Be With You, Lzzy expressed her hope that she and her bandmates will have "a new record — kind of — set and figured out" by the end of 2023. And "maybe [even] done," Joe said, adding that "the gears are" turning with regard to writing the follow-up to "Back From The Dead".