HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'I'm Unapologetically Bisexual'

HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has shared a personal message in celebration of Pride Month, saying that she is "unapologetically bisexual" and admitting that she hid her "bisexuality for a long time."

Lzzy, who has been in a relationship with HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger for nearly two decades, took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 15) to write: "I've been approached by many outlets this month talking about pride … but I'm deciding to post this …straight from this lil bi – horses mouth.

"I understood there was something different about me from an early age.

Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time. It was through being in a band getting out of organized religion, finding my tribe and trudging through the dark murky waters of life that I was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things that make me…Me.

"I'm unapologetically bisexual. Navigating within my own spectrum of this tremendous rainbow that we are all a part of. What I hope to pass onto you, whether you are in a state of pride or still riding the high seas… is that by being your true self, embracing what makes you stand out to others, and owning your weird… these things ultimately become your superpowers. Your true self Is precious, no one can take it from you unless you let them. Wield it like a secret weapon.

"As far as I know…We only get one time around this ride. So Live and breathe every single part of you. The good the bad, the colorful and the queer.

"Rock on motherfuckers! I celebrate you!

"#pridemonth #happypride #halestorm #lzzbians".

Last year, during a Twitter Q&A session, when a fan mentioned that it was not easy living as a gay man in the Bahamas, Lzzy responded: "You are living your truth … and that's all that matters. I'm a bi gal in an 18-year relationship with a man. We write our own stories, my dear."

In April 2020, when one fan asked her on Twitter when she and Hottinger were getting married, Lzzy responded: "I truly have never had the desire. Personal preference. Technically I was asked, have a ring passed down that my SO [significant other] was given from my dad. But I'm living a #newmodernlove"

When another fan asked Lzzy if she knew of any good dating sites or apps, she wrote: "Ha! No. I've never used a dating app. I either meet people the old fashioned way by being out at concerts or clubs around the world and me and my anchor have been together for 17 years," as of early 2020.

Back in October 2015, HALESTORM bassist Josh Smith confirmed the long-standing rumor that Lzzy and Joe were involved in a romantic relationship. He told the 103.9 The Bear radio station: "They're pretty open about their relationship. They don't talk about it openly, but, you know… At the end of the day, we're all like family, and that's more or less the road we take is… You know… Whatever the case may be relationship-wise, it's not gonna break up our band, and that's the… I guess, the big thing is the band is the marriage here."

That same year, Lzzy was asked in an interview if she found it difficult to maintain a relationship while on the road. Hale replied: "In a relationship, you have to literally have everything out there to this other person, and they have to do the same thing with you, or it's not gonna work. I've never been a jealous person either, and as of right now, I'm dating someone who is the same way. So we have a very amazing trust thing going on."

She added: "I think you have to work hard, no matter what, at a relationship, but, really, the first couple of steps — laying everything out there — has been total saving graces for me and my relationship."

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the band in 2003, followed by Smith in 2004.