DEICIDE Pulls Out Of Spring 2025 U.S. Tour With EXODUS Due To 'Scheduling Conflicts'

Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have pulled out of their previously announced spring 2025 U.S. tour as the support act for San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers EXODUS.

Earlier today (Tuesday, March 18),DEICIDE released the following statement via social media: "We regret to inform, that we won't be participating in the upcoming EXODUS run, because of scheduling conflicts."

DEICIDE's tour with EXODUS, dubbed "Swarm Of Horror", was scheduled to kick off on April 27 in Phoenix, Arizona and run through May 13 in Asheville, North Carolina.

A replacement act for DEICIDE on the EXODUS tour has not yet been announced.

Last October, DEICIDE canceled the last three shows of its North American tour with KRISIUN, INFERI and CLOAK in order to return home "to protect" their "families and properties" as Floridians prepped for the second storm to hit the Gulf Coast in a little over two weeks.

DEICIDE's latest album, "Banished By Sin", was made available in April 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

In February 2024, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.

DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.

To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.