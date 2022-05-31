HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Releases First Explorerbird Guitar

For 128 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson is proud to partner with Lzzy Hale — frontwoman of the Grammy Award-winning hard rock band HALESTORM and Gibson's first female brand ambassador — to release the new Explorerbird. The fourth collaboration between Gibson Brands luthiers and Lzzy, the Explorerbird — a stylish mash-up with an Explorer body, neck, and a Firebird headstock — is the first guitar of its kind and is available worldwide now at authorized dealers and Gibson.com.

As the first female Gibson Brands Ambassador, Hale joins legendary musicians, in thought leadership, brand research and development, and represents the entire portfolio across all brands including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, KRK and Maestro. In addition, Lzzy is involved in mentorship of the next generation of players, as well as exploring and supporting philanthropic endeavors that she is passionate about.

The guitar's release comes as HALESTORM's latest single, "The Steeple", becomes the group's second consecutive #1 at rock radio from their new album "Back From The Dead". "The Steeple" marks HALESTORM's seventh No. 1 hit.

"As synonymous as lipstick and leather, the ExplorerBird brings two iconic worlds together," says Hale. "This guitar is a statement and celebration of owning what makes you stand out. Because no one has ever made history by playing it safe."

"Lzzy is a force of nature! Our first female global ambassador, she has defied gravity and broken down all barriers and glass ceilings," says Cesar Gueikian, brand president, Gibson Brands. "Artistically and musically, she has built a global fan base one tour, one album, one show, and one fan at a time. She has paved the way for HALESTORM and for the next generation of guitar players and is one of the most caring human beings I know, who is always exploring ways of giving back and is intimately involved with Gibson Gives and our mission of making music matter more than ever one guitar at a time."

Gueikian adds: "The new Lzzy Hale Explorerbid, is the result of two years of testing with Lzzy at the Gibson Lab, and on stage with HALESTORM. We started with the idea of merging her favorite shape, the Explorer, with the iconic Gibson Firebird, and the result is this new guitar, in cardinal red. It sounds as epic as it looks! Catch Lzzy and HALESTORM on tour this summer and listen to their new album, 'Back From The Dead'! Be ready to be blown away!"

Hale's new Gibson Explorerbird is a hard-rocking, great-looking guitar that is built for heavy-music and follows the release of her three sold-out guitars the Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorer, Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorer Dark, and the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer. As the first-ever design of its kind, the Explorerbird combines the body shape of the classic Explorer guitar and a Non-Reverse Firebird headstock into an artist model, with gold hardware. The Explorerbird comes with a striking Cardinal Red finish that matches Lzzy's explosive live performances.

Below is a new video below which features Lzzy and HALESTORM in a never-before-seen setting, defying both her image and convention as she unveils the new Gibson Lzzy Hale Explorerbird.

HALESTORM is in the middle of a U.S. headlining tour that includes various openers, including rock icons STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, MAMMOTH WVH and BLACK STONE CHERRY. In August, they'll take out THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THE WARNING and LILITH CZAR for a lineup featuring all female support acts.