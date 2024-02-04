HAMMERFALL Is Recording Vocals For Next Studio Album

At last month's Metal Hall Of Fame gala at the Delta Marriott Garden Grove in Garden Grove, California, singer Joacim Cans and guitarist Oscar Dronjak of Swedish metallers HAMMERFALL confirmed to The Metal Voice that they are working on the follow-up to the band's 2020 LP "Hammer Of Dawn".

"I'm actually here in Los Angeles right now recording vocals for the new album," Joacim said. "So everything is done in the drums, bass, guitar departments. But I can't really record in Sweden, can I? I mean, the weather sucks. It's too cold to sing over there."

Oscar also spoke about HAMMERFALL's upcoming spring 2024 North American tour as the support act for KAMELOT. Opening each night on the trek, which will begin on April 25 in Baltimore, Maryland and come to an end a month later in Tampa, Florida on May 25, will be AD INFINITUM, featuring KAMELOT touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny.

"Yeah, we're going on tour in the U.S. in May with KAMELOT, actually," the guitarist said. "So it'll be four weeks maybe or something like that, [or] five. The tour starts the end of April. We join a little bit later."

In December 2022, HAMMERFALL, which started its career in 1997 on Nuclear Blast with its debut album "Glory To The Brave", announced that it was returning to the long-running German label.

HAMMERFALL's entire Nuclear Blast catalog, from "Glory To The Brave" to the 2014 album "(r)Evolution" was certified with a diamond award for over 1.5 million worldwide sales.

Following on from "Renegade" (2000),"Crimson Thunder" (2002) and "No Sacrifice, No Victory" (2009),HAMMERFALL's fifth studio album, "Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken" from 2005, became the band's fourth album to go gold in Sweden, while "Crimson Thunder" even went platinum, surpassing 60,000 sales in the group's home country.

In April 2023, HAMMERFALL released a special platinum edition of "Crimson Thunder" with tons of bonus material.

"Hammer Of Dawn" was released in February 2022 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by longtime collaborator Fredrik Nordström (IN FLAMES, OPETH),who handled mixing, mastering, drum recording, and shared the duty of recording guitars and bass with guitarists Pontus Norgren and Oscar Dronjak. Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT) produced the lead vocals.