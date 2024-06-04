HAMMERFALL Releases Music Video For New Single 'The End Justifies'

Swedish metallers HAMMERFALL have released a new single, "The End Justifies". This classic HAMMERFALL anthem is the second single from the band's upcoming album, "Avenge The Fallen", due on August 9 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"The End Justifies" captures the essence of HAMMERFALL's signature sound, combining powerful riffs, soaring vocals, and a relentless rhythm that fans have come to love. The accompanying video, filmed in the band's rehearsal studio, brings an intense visual experience that matches the song's driving energy. Fast-paced camera movements and raw, unfiltered footage showcase the band's passion and dedication, creating an immersive experience for viewers.

Less than a year after taking the final bow of the "United Forces" tour, the quintet of guitarist Oscar Dronjak, singer Joacim Cans, bass player Fredrik Larsson, guitarist Pontus Norgen and drummer David Wallin are back with ten brand new solid pieces of classic heavy metal.

"This is our 13th album," Cans said about "Avenge The Fallen". "How do you still stay relevant after 13 albums? It's very much like the opening line to the song 'Avenge The Fallen': 'What is the worst, be the one who died, or be the one who survived.' Think about it, because it is a tough question".

He continued: "Do we want to be a band who releases new music just for the sole reason of getting out on the road again or do we want to keep pushing and challenging ourselves? In times where people have less and less attention span, we still think in the form of full-length albums. A few good songs don't make a strong album. A strong album comes from an album full of great songs and that's what we're delivering with 'Avenge The Fallen'."

This past April, HAMMERFALL unleashed the first single and video from "Avenge The Fallen", "Hail To The King", a song that was born on the road.

"I began working on 'Hail To The King' while on tour in the U.S. with HELLOWEEN," Dronjak recalled. "By the end of the tour, I was getting close to wrapping the song up, so straight after the Los Angeles gig, I headed to the bus where I worked like a mad man to get the last pieces together. That turned out to be the show where one of my favorite wrestlers, Chris Jericho, came to visit. It was also the show where Fredrik met his idol Frank Bello from ANTHRAX and Joacim met Jay Ruston, producer for ARMORED SAINT, AVATAR, ANTHRAX, Corey Taylor and more and whom after this meeting agreed to produce the vocals for 'Avenge The Fallen'. I missed all that, but I at least got a great song out of it, haha!"

"Avenge The Fallen" track listing:

01. Avenge The Fallen

02. Burn It Down

03. Capture The Dream

04. Hail To The King

05. Hero To All

06. Hope Springs Eternal

07. Rise Of Evil

08. The End Justifies

09. Time Immemorial

In December 2022, HAMMERFALL, which started its career in 1997 on Nuclear Blast with its debut album "Glory To The Brave", announced that it was returning to the long-running German label.

HAMMERFALL's entire Nuclear Blast catalog, from "Glory To The Brave" to the 2014 album "(r)Evolution" was certified with a diamond award for over 1.5 million worldwide sales.

Following on from "Renegade" (2000),"Crimson Thunder" (2002) and "No Sacrifice, No Victory" (2009),HAMMERFALL's fifth studio album, "Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken" from 2005, became the band's fourth album to go gold in Sweden, while "Crimson Thunder" even went platinum, surpassing 60,000 sales in the group's home country.

In April 2023, HAMMERFALL released a special platinum edition of "Crimson Thunder" with tons of bonus material.

HAMMERFALL's latest album, "Hammer Of Dawn", was released in February 2022 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by longtime collaborator Fredrik Nordström (IN FLAMES, OPETH),who handled mixing, mastering, drum recording, and shared the duty of recording guitars and bass with guitarists Pontus Norgren and Oscar Dronjak. Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT) produced the lead vocals.