HARDLINE Announces New Album 'Shout', Shares 'Rise Up' Single

HARDLINE Announces New Album 'Shout', Shares 'Rise Up' SingleFebruary 20, 2026
American/Italian hard rock veterans HARDLINE, led by vocalist Johnny Gioeli (also frontman of the AXEL RUDI PELL band),will release a new studio album, "Shout", on April 17, 2026 via Steamhammer/SPV.
It's impossible to tell the full story of "Shout" without mentioning HARDLINE's 1992 classic "Double Eclipse". After all, that was the moment when this exceptional hard rock act's unique artistic DNA was created, its first draft already almost perfect. Since then, HARDLINE has brought out six more studio albums, each one of them considered to be a highlight of the genre.
"Shout" sees the band featuring Gioeli and his Italian teammates, keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio (VANDEN PLAS, JORN),guitarist Luca Princiotta, bassist Anna Portalupi and drummer Marco Di Salvia, take up where their 1992 masterpiece left off.
Gioeli comments: "Our current album features our typical choruses and the classic songwriting style of 'Double Eclipse', supported by a contemporary production and state-of-the-art sound. The album gives you that feeling you get when you roll down your car window and turn up the radio on full blast."
He adds: "This band doesn't want to reinvent its music. HARDLINE is HARDLINE, and our fans know what to expect from us!"
The debut single "Rise Up" is the first representative of the new album, a perfect foretaste of the album which spews the historical, current and future melodic consistency of HARDLINE. You can watch the accompanying music video below.
"Shout" track listing:
01. Shout
02. Rise Up
03. It Owns You
04. When You Came Into My Life
05. Mother Love
06. Rise Above No Fear
07. Candy Love
08. I'm Leaning On It
09. Welcome To The Thunder
10. Glow
HARDLINE live 2026:
April 17 - DE-Osnabrück - Hydepark
April 18 - NL-Zoetermeer - Poppodium Boerderij
April 19 - NL-Sneek - Het Bolwerk
April 21 - BE-Kortrijk - DVG Club
April 22 - DE-Essen - Turock
April 24 - DE-Kaiserslautern - Kammgarn
April 25 - FR-Lyon - Rock N Eat
April 26 - FR-Marseille - Le Cherrydon
April 28 - CH-Zürich - Komplex 457
April 29 - DE-Bensheim - Musiktheater Rex
April 30 - DE-Munich - Backstage Halle
May 01 - SK-Bratislava - Randal Club
May 02 - HU-Budapest - Analog Music Hall
May 03 - PL-Kraków - Klub Zaścianek
May 05 - DE-Berlin - Hole 44
May 06 - DE-Hamburg - Knust
May 08 - DE-Cologne - Gebäude 9
May 09 - DE-Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
July 25 - SE-Malmö - Malmö Melodic Festival
August 01 - DE-Wacken - Wacken Open Air
August 08 - ES-Villena - Leyendas Del Rock
November 06 - DE-Lichtenfels - Paunchy Cats
November 07 - DE-Stuttgart - Im Wizemann
November 08 - CH-Pratteln - Z7
November 11 - DE-Augsburg - Spectrum
November 12 - AT-Wörgl - Komma
November 14 - CZ-Zlin - Masters Of Rock Cafe
November 17 - DE-Braunschweig - KuFa
November 18 - DE-Lübeck - Rider's Cafe
November 20 - SE-Uppsala - Katalin
November 21 - SE-Trollhättan - Stagebox N3
November 22 - NO-Oslo - Herr Nilsen
Photo by Frank Kollbrunner (from left to right: Luca Princiotta [guitar], Alessandro Del Vecchio [keyboards], Johnny Gioeli [vocals], Anna Portalupi [bass], Marco Di Salvia [drums])