HARDLINE Announces New Album 'Shout', Shares 'Rise Up' Single

American/Italian hard rock veterans HARDLINE, led by vocalist Johnny Gioeli (also frontman of the AXEL RUDI PELL band),will release a new studio album, "Shout", on April 17, 2026 via Steamhammer/SPV.

It's impossible to tell the full story of "Shout" without mentioning HARDLINE's 1992 classic "Double Eclipse". After all, that was the moment when this exceptional hard rock act's unique artistic DNA was created, its first draft already almost perfect. Since then, HARDLINE has brought out six more studio albums, each one of them considered to be a highlight of the genre.

"Shout" sees the band featuring Gioeli and his Italian teammates, keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio (VANDEN PLAS, JORN),guitarist Luca Princiotta, bassist Anna Portalupi and drummer Marco Di Salvia, take up where their 1992 masterpiece left off.

Gioeli comments: "Our current album features our typical choruses and the classic songwriting style of 'Double Eclipse', supported by a contemporary production and state-of-the-art sound. The album gives you that feeling you get when you roll down your car window and turn up the radio on full blast."

He adds: "This band doesn't want to reinvent its music. HARDLINE is HARDLINE, and our fans know what to expect from us!"

The debut single "Rise Up" is the first representative of the new album, a perfect foretaste of the album which spews the historical, current and future melodic consistency of HARDLINE. You can watch the accompanying music video below.

"Shout" track listing:

01. Shout

02. Rise Up

03. It Owns You

04. When You Came Into My Life

05. Mother Love

06. Rise Above No Fear

07. Candy Love

08. I'm Leaning On It

09. Welcome To The Thunder

10. Glow

HARDLINE live 2026:

April 17 - DE-Osnabrück - Hydepark

April 18 - NL-Zoetermeer - Poppodium Boerderij

April 19 - NL-Sneek - Het Bolwerk

April 21 - BE-Kortrijk - DVG Club

April 22 - DE-Essen - Turock

April 24 - DE-Kaiserslautern - Kammgarn

April 25 - FR-Lyon - Rock N Eat

April 26 - FR-Marseille - Le Cherrydon

April 28 - CH-Zürich - Komplex 457

April 29 - DE-Bensheim - Musiktheater Rex

April 30 - DE-Munich - Backstage Halle

May 01 - SK-Bratislava - Randal Club

May 02 - HU-Budapest - Analog Music Hall

May 03 - PL-Kraków - Klub Zaścianek

May 05 - DE-Berlin - Hole 44

May 06 - DE-Hamburg - Knust

May 08 - DE-Cologne - Gebäude 9

May 09 - DE-Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

July 25 - SE-Malmö - Malmö Melodic Festival

August 01 - DE-Wacken - Wacken Open Air

August 08 - ES-Villena - Leyendas Del Rock

November 06 - DE-Lichtenfels - Paunchy Cats

November 07 - DE-Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

November 08 - CH-Pratteln - Z7

November 11 - DE-Augsburg - Spectrum

November 12 - AT-Wörgl - Komma

November 14 - CZ-Zlin - Masters Of Rock Cafe

November 17 - DE-Braunschweig - KuFa

November 18 - DE-Lübeck - Rider's Cafe

November 20 - SE-Uppsala - Katalin

November 21 - SE-Trollhättan - Stagebox N3

November 22 - NO-Oslo - Herr Nilsen

Photo by Frank Kollbrunner (from left to right: Luca Princiotta [guitar], Alessandro Del Vecchio [keyboards], Johnny Gioeli [vocals], Anna Portalupi [bass], Marco Di Salvia [drums])