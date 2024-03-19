HATEBREED Announces 30th-Anniversary Fall 2024 North American Tour

Grammy-nominated hardcore icons HATEBREED will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a North American tour in the fall. The trek will kick off on September 26 in Portland, Maine and will conclude on October 27 in Norfolk, Virginia. Support on the tour will come from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, March 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMHATEBREED30" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Sep. 27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sep. 28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sep. 29 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Oct. 02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Oct. 03 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 07 - Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

Oct. 08 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Oct. 10 - Sauget, IL - Pop´s

Oct. 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct. 16 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Oct. 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 24 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct. 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Oct. 27 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across their eight catalog albums, HATEBREED are celebrating three decades of ruthless breakdowns and consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download alongside massive high-profile tours.

Recently described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," HATEBREED remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers, making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

HATEBREED is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums