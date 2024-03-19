HATEBREED Announces 30th-Anniversary Fall 2024 North American Tour

HATEBREED Announces 30th-Anniversary Fall 2024 North American TourMarch 19, 2024
Grammy-nominated hardcore icons HATEBREED will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a North American tour in the fall. The trek will kick off on September 26 in Portland, Maine and will conclude on October 27 in Norfolk, Virginia. Support on the tour will come from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, March 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMHATEBREED30" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
Sep. 26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Sep. 27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Sep. 28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Sep. 29 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
Oct. 02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Oct. 03 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 07 - Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's
Oct. 08 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Oct. 10 - Sauget, IL - Pop´s
Oct. 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Oct. 14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Oct. 16 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Oct. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Oct. 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct. 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 24 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Oct. 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
Oct. 27 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across their eight catalog albums, HATEBREED are celebrating three decades of ruthless breakdowns and consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download alongside massive high-profile tours.
Recently described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," HATEBREED remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers, making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.
HATEBREED is:
Jamey Jasta - Vocals
Chris Beattie - Bass
Wayne Lozinak - Guitar
Frank Novinec - Guitar
Matt Byrne - Drums
