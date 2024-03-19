KANSAS Extends 50th-Anniversary Tour With 23 Dates Added

As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, America's preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is adding a third and final leg to its 50th-anniversary tour. The "Another Fork in The Road" tour celebrates 50 years of the band's illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Most newly announced concert dates go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local venue time. KANSAS fan club, American Express card holders, Spotify, and other pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Previously announced concert dates and KANSAS VIP Packages are on sale now and selling fast.

Ticket information can be found at kansasband.com/tour-dates/

"This tour has already been incredibly special for the band. The 50th-anniversary tour started in 2023 which commemorates KANSAS's first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024 which commemorates the release of the first KANSAS album," comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "There are so many places in the U.S. where we haven't been able to play yet, Topeka and Wichita just to name two, we knew we would have to add a third and final leg to the tour. After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th-anniversary tour concert take place back there at the Benedum Center."

In a tribute to the band's five decades of success, Billboard magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: "Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible."

"The audiences for this 50th-anniversary tour have been exhilarating," adds KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "Let me tell you, after a decade of performing in the band, the energy the fans bring each night continues to give me goosebumps. Fans in attendance seem to continue to raise their energy level and that just makes it even more fun for us up on stage than it already is!"

"As in life, our entire career has been a winding journey," adds original guitarist Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with QUEEN, and finally worldwide success peaking with 'Leftoverture' and 'Point Of Know Return'." Williams goes on to remember, "That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the '90s and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last decade." Williams concludes, "There have been and continue to be several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th-anniversary tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road."

To further celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, InsideOut Music has released "Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas". The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song "Can I Tell You". Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup.

KANSAS boasts a lineup including original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist and vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist and guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Drummer Eric Holmquist is performing on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack.

Newly announced KANSAS 50th-anniversary "Another Fork In The Road" tour dates:

September 24 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

September 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

September 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

October 4 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 5 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

October 11 - Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

October 12 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center

October 18 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

October 19 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 25 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

October 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 1 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 2 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

November 9 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

November 15 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

November 16 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

November 22 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center for the Performing Arts

November 23 - Nashville, TN - Brown County Music Center

December 5 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Theatre

December 6 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

December 8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

December 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Previously announced KANSAS 50th-anniversary "Another Fork In The Road" tour dates:

March 22 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

March 23 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

April 5 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

April 6 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theater

April 12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

April 13 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

April 19 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

April 20 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

April 26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

April 27 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

May 2 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center*

May 4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

May 10 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

May 11 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 16 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center*

May 17 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

May 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

*Rescheduled dates from 2023 already on sale. Tickets for the original date will be honored for these concerts.

KANSAS "Classics" tour dates:

July 19 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam Festival

September 13 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

September 17 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

September 19 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino

September 20 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino Resort

September 22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

March 15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - 70s Rock & Romance Cruise

* More KANSAS "Classics" dates to be added.