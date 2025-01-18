HATEBREED's JAMEY JASTA Says TOOL's Latest Album 'Sounded Like Spa Music'

In a new interview with Ed Hack of This Day In Metal, HATEBREED frontman, popular podcaster and Milwaukee Metal Fest co-organizer Jamey Jasta was asked what he attributes his success to. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know what? You've just gotta block out the detractors and the noise and the naysayers. And if you can't, you've gotta use it as fuel, because somebody's least favorite band is somebody else's most favorite band. And somebody's record that might not resonate now will resonate in 10, 20, 30 years. I mean, we're seeing it right now with [the reunion of Louisiana sludge metal pioneers] ACID BATH. And so they've been gone 30 years and they're gonna come back and it's gonna be massive and I'm so happy for [ACID BATH and GOATWHORE guitarist] Sammy [Duet] and all those guys. But slow and steady wins the race too. So you're never out until you're in the ground. You're never out until you're in a cell. And hopefully, if you ever do make it into a cell, then you can get out in 15 years and do it then."

Jasta continued: "Whatever it is, if it's writing a book, if it's making a film, if it's making a record or writing a poem or fucking making a recipe — I don't care what it is — you've gotta block out the people that maybe don't believe in you to do it and you've gotta find the ones that do and you've gotta keep them close and you've gotta make sure that you do right by them and that they appreciate what you do and vice versa. And then also, I think it's gotta be authentic, it's gotta be from the heart, 'cause the stuff that really resonate to people 10, 20, 30 years in is stuff that I knew in the moment was 'it'. You just know when you know. And sometimes you can bring that idea to someone else and they go, 'Nah', and they write your shit off. Or you can put your blood, sweat and tears into a record and some reviewer will listen to it once and go, 'No, this sucks,' just like I did with the last TOOL record that sounded like spa music. And that's gonna happen. But you've gotta roll with the punches and you've just gotta have faith that it will find the ears and the eyes that it needs to find.

"Somebody said to me once. It might have been Shavo [Odadjian] from SYSTEM [OF A DOWN]," Jamey added. "I forget if it was on the SLAYER tour or another tour that they did where the crowd wasn't feeling it. And it doesn't matter now, because the millions… They sold, like, five million records So, like, okay. So, yeah, so, big deal — that one show with SLAYER or one show with someone else where the crowd didn't like it, five million other people discovered them and liked it. So, they're out there. You've just gotta keep showing up. And I guess it goes back to the reps, too — just keep putting in those reps, no matter what it is."

Elaborating on his inability to relate to TOOL's music, Jamey said: "I never got into TOOL, but every year — every other year, maybe — I'll go, 'Hey, I'm gonna try to get into TOOL,' and then someone will recommend a song and then I'll go listen to the song. And a lot of times I end up liking the song. I never really go back to it, but I will hear it and I can recognize the genius in it. The playing is incredible and the production is incredible and [Maynard James Keenan's] voice is incredible. I don't have any desire to really like go back and listen to it again, but I can say, 'Wow,' in the moment, when I do go check it out. It was not too long ago on my Patreon, I was saying, 'Man, I tried to listen to some song off the last album, and it sounded like I was in a spa in Sedona, waiting to get a massage' or something. It was atmospheric and mellow and ethereal… I don't even know how to I don't even know how to describe it. It's like it was something really delicate, soft but calming. And I'm, like, I just wanna listen to [Oakland, California death metal band] NECROT and just fucking [singing] 'Drill the skull'. I'm just a caveman at heart — I just wanna hear, 'Drill the skull.' And so then I listen to NECROT and I'm thinking, 'Man, Maynard probably hates this shit.'"

Five months ago, Jasta was asked by Bloodstock TV's Oran O'Beirne if fans can expect to hear new music from HATEBREED in 2025. He responded: "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, we're actually free agents right now. So we're talking to everybody, seeing what the options are. And I've been doing my own label… So people said, 'Stop producing all these records and do your own damn record.' It's time, yeah."

Asked if that means that the songs are done and "ready to go," and he and his bandmates are just looking for a home for them, Jamey clarified: "I have songs, and I have lyrics, and I thought about who would produce this record. Obviously, we always love Zeuss [Chris Harris] and go with Zeuss, but we're open. You know, we're saying we're, like, we're open to everything, but we're attached to nothing. So if Rick Rubin came out of the woodwork and said, 'Hey, you wanna do something?' people would say, 'Well, that's a pretty lofty goal.' But it's been done before — a little band from nowhere ends up getting a second wind in their career. And we've seen it with so many great bands that — not that we even had too much of a valley on the last one, but it did come out during a worldwide pandemic. So it's always peaks and valleys. And right now we're just headed towards the next peak."

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. The trek kicked off on September 26, 2024 in Portland, Maine and concluded on October 27, 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia. Support on the tour came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across their eight catalog albums, HATEBREED celebrated three decades of ruthless breakdowns and consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download alongside massive high-profile tours.

Recently described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," HATEBREED remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers, making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.