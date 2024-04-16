HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, THURSDAY, SAOSIN And ANBERLIN To Join Forces For Summer 2024 '20 Years Of Tears' Tour

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, THURSDAY, SAOSIN And ANBERLIN To Join Forces For Summer 2024 '20 Years Of Tears' TourApril 16, 2024
The "20 Years Of Tears" tour, a once-in-a-lifetime 56-date, U.S. trek featuring varying lineups surrounding core co-headliners HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, THURSDAY, SAOSIN and ANBERLIN, kicks off this June before wrapping up in mid-September.
JT Woodruff, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS vocalist and the architect behind the tour, as well as the co-founder of the ongoing Is For Lovers festival, explains the inspiration for this not-to-be-missed touring event, which sees his band playing their debut album, "The Silence In Black And White", in its entirety: "'20 Years Of Tears' is a celebration of the genre that raised an entire generation, with basement-born bands to stadium headliners.
"Emo comes in all shapes and sizes and has touched the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. With some of the biggest names of the MySpace generation, this lineup is designed to give you the energy you had while feeling so misunderstood, as a 'misguided' youth. This is not just a summer concert, it is a must-see event that can reignite the fire inside all of us as we sing and scream together like it's 2004."
The tour incorporates the recently announced Is For Lovers festival dates, with the "20 Years Of Tears" artists playing multiple Is For Lovers dates as well.
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time with various pre-sales offered beginning tomorrow. For further information, VIP packages and ticketing links, visit Hawthorneheights.com.
"20 Years Of Tears" tour dates:
June 22 - Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers *
June 23 - Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live
June 24 - Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
June 27 - Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
June 28 - Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
June 29 - Grand Rapids, MI Intersection Outdoors
June 30 - Cleveland Heights, OH Cain Park
July 1 - Detroit, MI The Fillmore
July 3 - Charleston, SC The Refinery
July 6 - Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound
July 7 - Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater
July 9 - Atlanta, GA The Eastern
July 10 - Greenville, SC The Foundry
July 11 - Asheville, NC Salvage Station
July 13 - Charleston, WV West Virginia Is For Lovers *
July 14 - Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
July 16 - Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
July 17 - Wallingford, CT The Dome at Oakdale
July 20 - Manteo, NC OBX Is For Lovers *
July 21 - Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
July 23 - Knoxville, TN The Back Alley at Creekside
July 24 - Nashville, TN Skydeck
July 25 - Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
July 27 - Sauget, IL Pop’s Is For Lovers *
July 28 - Rogers, AR The Walmart Amphitheater
August 3 - Hot Springs, AR Magic Springs Theme Park
August 8 - St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 9 - Orlando, FL House of Blues
August 10 - Pensacola, FL The Handlebar Outdoors
August 12 - New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
August 13 - Katy, TX Home Run Dugout
August 14 - Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 16 - Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
August 17 - Eau Claire, WI Reverb Music Festival
August 18 - Superior, WI Earth Rider Fest Grounds
August 19 - Fargo, ND Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
August 21 - Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center
August 22 - Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre
August 24 - Council Bluffs, IA Iowa Is For Lovers *
August 26 - Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory
August 27 - San Antonio, TX Sunken Garden Theater
August 28 - Lubbock, TX Lonestar Events Center
August 31 - Los Angeles, CA California Is For Lovers *
September 1 - Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
September 2 - Albuquerque, NM Revel
September 5 - Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
September 7 - Cincinnati, OH Ohio Is For Lovers *
September 8 - Pickering, OH Pickering Casino Resort
September 10 - Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center
September 11 - Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
September 12 - New York, NY Palladium Times Square
September 13 - Harrisburg, PA XL Live Southside Stage
September 14 - Wayland, NY FOrX Summer Stage
September 15 - Worcester, MA The Palladium
* Is For Lovers Festival
"20 Years Of Tears" lineups by date:
June 23 to July 10
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/I SEE STARS/ANBERLIN
ARMOR FOR SLEEP
EMERY/THIS WILD LIFE
July 11
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/ANBERLIN
ARMOR FOR SLEEP
STICK TO YOUR GUNS/THIS WILD LIFE
July 14, 17-28
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/THURSDAY/ANBERLIN
ARMOR FOR SLEEP
STICK TO YOUR GUNS/THIS WILD LIFE
July 16
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/ANBERLIN
ARMOR FOR SLEEP
STICK TO YOUR GUNS/THIS WILD LIFE
August 9-22
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/THURSDAY/ANBERLIN
ARMOR FOR SLEEP
EMERY/THIS WILD LIFE
August 26-28
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/THURSDAY/ANBERLIN
CARTEL
EMERY/THIS WILD LIFE
September 1-5
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/SAOSIN/ANBERLIN
CARTEL
STICK TO YOUR GUNS/THIS WILD LIFE
September 10-15
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS/ANBERLIN/CARTEL
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
EMERY/THIS WILD LIFE
